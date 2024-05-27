Lil Duval Vehemently Rejects Comparisons Between His Retreat & Diddy's Parties

Lil Duval continued to reiterate to fans on social media that his "Gemini Retreat" is nothing like Diddy's parties and the alleged behavior that would take place. In a clip on social media caught by Hollywood Unlocked, the comedian went around his party confirming that everyone was there consensually. He then filmed a group of girls dancing.

In the comments section, fans still weren't happy. "We are not comparing your retreat, we are comparing your behavior," one user wrote. "Both of you are womanizers, and both of you degrade women in your own ways. One is a Covert Narc and the Other is an Overt Narc. Now stop projecting your insecurities, and enjoy your 'safe' party." Another added: "He always wanna crack jokes on sh*t that’s not funny that’s why he a D - list celebrity now." One more echoed a similar sentiment: "Yall n****s really think this Diddy sh*t is funny huh?"

Read More: Lil Duval Reacts To Paul Pierce & Rubi Rose's Interaction With Yung Miami & Diddy Comparison

Lil Duval Attends 2024 Adult Video News Awards

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 27: Comedian and show co-host Lil Duval attends the 2024 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 27, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Diddy was hit with his seventh sexual assault lawsuit in less than a year, last week, when a woman came forward to accuse him of raping her over multiple instances in the 1990s. Producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones has also accused the Bad Boy mogul of making unwanted advances on him. He and Cassie additionally settled a lawsuit back in November of last year.

Lil Duval Laughs Off Diddy Comparisons

Diddy has vehemently denied the allegations against him for months. He also won't be facing criminal charges for assaulting Cassie in a video CNN published earlier this month. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Duval as well as the allegations regarding Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Lil Duval's Old Tweets Resurface With Explicit Mentions Of His Daughter

[Via]