Lil Duval Reacts To Paul Pierce & Rubi Rose’s Interaction With Yung Miami & Diddy Comparison

Lil Duval has responded to users criticizing Paul Pierce for flirting with Rubi Rose on Twitter over the weekend. Rose had posted a photo of herself in a pair of boy shorts with a caption that read, "Wake up to a bad b*tch." In the replies, Pierce admitted that he has a "crush" on Rose. While plenty of fans trolled the former NBA champion for the post, the model responded: "Text me then 4046899173 [rose emoji]." Users were unhappy with the age gap between the 46-year-old Pierce and the 26-year-old Rose.

In responding to the posts, Duval compared the situation to that of Yung Miami and Diddy. "Women prove how hypocritical they are everyday on here. How yall mad at Paul Pierce for shooting his shot at Rubi Rose. But praise young Miami and Diddy?" In another post, he added: "How you can say you want a man that teach u something but not like older men? [laughing emojis] Y'all really just be talking."

Lil Duval At The BET Hip Hop Awards In 2019

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 5: Lil Duval speaks onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

When HollywoodUnlocked shared Duval's posts on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. Some agreed with the comedian. One wrote: "He didn’t lie! Yall pick and choose who to support and they all doing the same thing but when a person is not likable, y’all create a problem! The internet is wild." Another wrote: "I’ve never seen anyone praise Diddy and Miami. They clown them all day. I’m convinced y’all either can’t read or just wanna argue."

Lil Duval Responds To Paul Pierce-Rubi Rose Drama

