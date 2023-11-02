Rubi Rose Hops On Sexyy Red’s “Hood Hottest Princess” Tour

Sexyy Red has added a new special guest to her roster.

Today, Rubi Rose took to social media to announce that she'll be joining Sexyy Red as a special guest on her tour. "Mommy back on tour," she wrote alongside a poster of their upcoming dates. "Thanks Sexyy," Rubi also added. The "Pound Town" performer is currently making her way around the U.S. on her Hood Hottest Princess tour in support of the mixtape she dropped earlier this year. Recently, she's made stops in Chicago, NYC, and even her hometown of St. Louis. The 26-year-old's already been joined by a slew of other notable performers as of late. She invited Chingy onstage to perform his early-2000s hit "Right Thurr" earlier this week. Sexyy also welcomed DaBaby to the stage to perform their iconic "Shake Sumn Remix."

Based on Rubi's comments section, fans can't wait to see her perform alongside Sexyy Red. Later this month, they're scheduled to make notable stops in Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and more. Countless commenters are now calling them the duo they've been waiting for, demanding that they perform in their respective cities. "THE COLLAB WE NEEDED," one enthusiastic Instagram user writes.

Rubi Rose Thanks Sexyy Red

Many social media users also note that the tour is sure to boost Rubi's career, as the "SkeeYee" rapper is one of the most talked about in the game right now. She's also worked alongside major players like Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Summer Walker, and more. Sexyy even recently opened for Drake on his It's All A Blur tour, eventually landing a feature on his new album For All The Dogs.

Clearly, Rubi Rose is leaning into her "Hood B**** Aesthetic" these days, and making moves that continue to propel her to the top. What do you think of Rubi Rose joining Sexyy Red on her Hood Hottest Princess tour? Will you be going to see Sexyy Red and Rubi Rose live in your city? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

