His funny takes on pop culture often cause him to go viral, but this time, Lil Duval admits his wrongs. This week, Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott face an anniversary that no parent wants to see. It was on December 15 of last year when their five-month-old son, Zen Cannon, passed away from brain cancer. Cannon has spoken candidly about enduring such a loss, and he sat down with The Checkup with Dr. David Agus to explain how he has coped one year later.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” he said on the Paramount+ series. “One, ’cause I’m constantly working, and two, because I’m just spread thin.”

Cannon reportedly has 11 children and another on the way with Alyssa Scott.

“I definitely couldn’t have did it without her. The fact that she was the one, from every aspect, she handled it,” Cannon said of Scott. “We had some beautiful moments. We had the opportunity, we knew the transition was coming. It happened a lot faster than we thought, but even that last weekend, I knew, ‘This is probably going to be the last weekend.'”

The Shade Room shared a clip of Cannon speaking on feeling as if he doesn’t spend enough time with all of his children. This prompted a quip from Lil Duval in the comments.

“It took 12 kids to realize this,” Duval wrote with several crying laughing emojis. Cannon took notice.

“[Lil Duval] if you find something funny about this clip that deserves [crying laughing emoji] Call me directly,” the mogul wrote. “I will explain everything to you face to face.”

When Duval was alerted of the clip’s context, he returned with a response. “I didn’t realize he was talking about his child that past i apologize.”

