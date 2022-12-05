One year after the death of his son Zen, Nick Cannon posted a touching tribute via his social media.

Opening up about the “mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow” he’s dealt with since Zen’s death in December 2021, he shared about the tragic experience of losing a child.

Revealing that he’s “mentally and spiritually” broken, the 42-year-old penned on Instagram that he was completely restless on the night before the anniversary of Zen’s passing.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary. Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over,” Cannon recounted.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Denies Paying $3Mil In Child Support

“A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily,” the Wild ‘N Out star continued. “I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could’ve felt more of that love while he was here on Earth.”

Referring to his recent hospitalization, Cannon added, “I know a few days ago I wrote a post from my hospital bed saying I will be okay and I just needed rest so don’t waste your prayers on me but I can definitely use those prayers right now.”

(Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Cannon and Alyssa Scott lost Zen last year after he passed away following a battle with brain cancer. He was the Masked Singer host’s seventh child.

This past November, Cannon announced that he and Scott were expecting another child, which will be his 12th.

On whether he plans to have any more children, the answer isn’t clear. The Drumline star straightaway told Billboard last month, “I don’t know, man. I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!”

RIP Zen.

[Via]