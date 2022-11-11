The latest announcement from Nick Cannon and Abby Del La Rosa thrust them back into the spotlight. The pair are parents to young twins Zillion and Zion, and this week, they shared they were expecting another. This news comes on the heels of Alyssa Scott sharing that she, too, is pregnant with Cannon’s child. Scott and Cannon sadly lost their five-month-old son around this time last year.

Recently, there was a report by The Sun stating the mogul is dishing out at least $3 million per year in child support. Cannon has never addressed how much he spends on his children, but he did acknowledge these allegations.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Read More: Ryan Reynolds Teases Nick Cannon Over His 11th Baby Announcement

After the news went viral, Cannon gave a statement to The Neighborhood Talk.

“I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually,” he reportedly said. “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the government system of a child.”

Within the last few years alone, Cannon has welcomed at least a half dozen children. Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, LaNisha Cole, and Bre Tiesi also have children with Cannon. There isn’t any evidence that he is finished expanding his brood. He regularly comes forward to explain how much he enjoys being a father.

Read More: Nick Cannon’s BM LaNisha Says Their Newborn Has Received Death Threats

“I’m so excited about all my kids,” he told PEOPLE earlier this year. “Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones. Every day I just wake up excited as a father.”

The ongoing pregnancy announcements have been met with some backlash. Yet, Cannon and the several mothers of his children have taken it all in stride. It is unclear when Abby De La Rosa is expecting, but many don’t believe she will be the last.

[via]