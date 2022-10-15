No one is quite sure how many children Nick Cannon has in total, especially as there has been speculation regarding if there are more babies on the way. His growing brood has been a hot topic online as people debate his personal life.

Within the last few years alone, the media mogul has welcomed at least a half-dozen kids with several different women, including photographer and model LaNisha Cole.

Last month, Cannon and Cole shared that Baby Onyx had entered the world. This news arrived as Cannon was also preparing for Abby De La Rosa’s second set of twins as well as Brittany Bell’s birth. Cannon already has children with both women.

Cole kept away from prying social media eyes during her pregnancy, but not that Onyx is here, she’s delivering sneak peeks at her bundle of joy. However, we all know that the internet can be unforgiving, and earlier today (October 14), Cole shared that people have allegedly been sending her messages about harming her newborn.

“Making death threats against a baby is a new low,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Regardless of how you feel about my life it’s never that deep to threaten me baby.”

She did not get into specifics, but comment sections have been filled with people who support her message. Check out LaNisha Cole’s post below.