If there’s one thing you know about Nick Cannon, it’s probably that he has a lot of kids. The TV host is constantly getting clowned on for his plethora of offspring, but the teasing has yet to slow down his reproduction rate.

One plus side of having so many babies and baby mamas is that, on your birthday, you can expect a lot of birthday wishes. That’s just what Nick Cannon got on Saturday when he turned 42, as his small army of partners and children showed him love.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Nick Cannon attends The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective, MusiCares And Universal Hip Hop Museum Host Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Abby De La Rosa, who has one-year-old twins with Cannon and is expecting another child soon, posted a message to the television personality on an Instagram Story. “Wake that ass up y’all and go wish Nick Cannon a happy birthday,” she wrote. “We are so beyond grateful for you and all that you do! Cheers to another fun-filled year!”

Bre Tiesi, a model with whom Cannon has a baby boy named Legendary, also had kind words for the man. “I know you hate your birthday, BUT Ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “Thank you for the best thing that’s ever happened to me. We love you. Cheers to a lifetime of love and memories I got you for life.”

Meanwhile, Cannon posted on IG to reveal that he was spending the day with a child from a different mother, Mariah Carey. In his Story, he filmed 11-year-old Monroe bouncing on an exercise ball.

Cannon has also had children with Lanisha Cole, Brittany Bell, and Alyssa Scott.

