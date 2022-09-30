Nick Cannon is a father, once again.

On Friday (September 30), the 41-year-old announced via Instagram that he and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together – a boy named Rise Messiah Cannon – making the entertainer now officially a father of 10.

(L-R) Brittany Bell, Powerful Queen Cannon, and Nick Cannon pose for a photo at LEGOLAND California on May 11, 2022 in Carlsbad, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Though some have expressed disappointment in Nick’s decision to have so many children with an assortment of baby mamas, he continues to maintain that his current approach is what feels right to him.

When sharing the exciting news of his youngest’s arrival, Cannon wrote, “Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable.”

The California native continued, “But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need,” before thanking Bell for being “the rock and foundation of [his] Fatherhood journey.”

Cannon praised the mother of three for educating him “about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love, and just life in general.” He mentioned that his co-parent “didn’t want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones!”

Although Bell was a champion throughout it all, her baby daddy revealed that her labour was far from easy, consisting of “48 hours of excruciating pain and life-risking danger” before their 10-pound bundle of joy arrived.

The pair are already parents to 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and nearly 2-year-old daughter, Powerful Queen.

Tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]