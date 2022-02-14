new baby
- RelationshipsKourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Son Rocky Has ArrivedCongratulations to Kourtney & Travis!By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsRihanna And ASAP Rocky Share First Look At Their New BabyThe couple shared the first photos of their new baby Riot.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearLaKeith Stanfield & Kasmere Trice Married With New Baby Months After "Secret" Child ScandalAt the end of 2022, a young woman outed LaKeith to the world as her child's father. In the meantime, he's been busy starting a family with his new wife.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLogic Welcomes Second Child With Wife Brittney NoellCongratulations are in order.By Jake Lyda
- RelationshipsGucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Share Photo of Newborn Girl IcelandIceland Ka’oir Davis was born on February 8th.By Kairi Coe
- Pop CultureKeke Palmer Defends Her Son's Name Against Internet TrollsThe "True Jackson VP" alum welcomed her first baby with fitness mogul Darius Jackson a few days ago, and is already in full mommy mode.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLaNisha Cole Recites "Ciara's Prayer" As Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12Being a Nick Cannon baby mama isn't easy work.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKing Combs Says He's Met Diddy's New BabySean Combs welcomed his seventh child, a little girl named Love, with Dana Tran earlier this year.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsDiddy's New Baby Mama's Identity Revealed: ReportThe mystery woman is a 28-year-old cyber security specialist.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsNick Cannon & Brittany Bell Welcome Their 3rd Baby TogetherThe Cannon clan continues to expand.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKhloé Kardashian Opens Up About Being A Mother Of Two Kids With Tristan ThompsonThe "KUWTK" alumn said that she takes her job as a mom "very seriously."By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBlueface Welcomes New Child Days After Chrisean Rock BrawlBlueface's ex Jaidyn Alexis announced she had a baby girl on Friday.By Rex Provost
- RelationshipsBre Tiesi Unveils Her & Nick Cannon's Son's Name, Goes Full Mommy Mode On IGThe model and her co-parent have already launched an Instagram account for the infant.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsNick Cannon & Bre Tiesi's Baby Has Arrived: "Daddy Showed The F Up For Us"The new arrival (who was actually born on June 28) makes Cannon a father of eight.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsPost Malone Announces Birth Of His Baby Girl & His EngagementPosty spilled all the tea to Howard Stern this morning.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsG Herbo & Taina Williams Welcome Their Second Child TogetherThe famous pair are already the parents of 11-month-old Essex.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner On Maternity Struggles: "Gained 60lbs Again... Trying To Be Healthy & Patient"Jenner revealed that she's lost 40 of the 60 pounds she gained while pregnant with her son so far.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYung Bleu Is Expecting A Baby Girl With GirlfriendYung Bleu announced his girlfriend is expecting their third child, a baby girl. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureNaomi Campbell Reveals First Images Of Daughter On British Vogue CoverOn the March edition of British Vogue, Naomi Campbell graces the cover with her baby girl. By Brianna Lawson