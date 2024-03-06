Cam Newton Welcomes New Child With Jasmin Brown

Cam Newton's child with Jasmine Brown has officially been born. Brown announced the arrival of the child with a skit on Instagram about the baby forcing them to be "diaper twins". The pair recently threw an extravagant baby shower as the former QB welcomed his eighth child into the world. Newton's other seven children were fathered with two of his ex-partners.

The pair first announced the pregnancy back in October. "Third times a charm tour 😉 coming to a comedy stage near you. ✨Link in bio," Brown wrote on social media, promoting a December comedy tour alongside an image of her with her baby bump. Furthermore, Brown jokingly referred to herself as "Baby Momma 3" in the post's image. Additionally, Brown can be seen holding up three fingers to really drive the point home.

Meanwhile, Newton recently broke his silence about his involvement in a recent scuffle at a youth football game. "It was all just words but it became more than that. It started with words and it should have ended with words, but it didn't," Newton told the 4th & 1 podcast. This appeared to corroborate previous accounts of the fight, which framed the incident as trash talk that got out of hand. Furthermore, Newton placed the blame on himself, saying that he shouldn't have let things get out of hand and he should have exercised more calmness in the moment.

The brawl occurred at a 7-on-7 event in Atlanta. Newton was reportedly identified by police because of his signature hat and hair. Earlier this week, it was reported that no one involved in the fight would be pressing charges. "Neither Mr. Newton or any of the other involved persons who remained on scene indicated that they required medical attention or wished to pursue criminal charges. The responding officers completed an information-only incident report to document what had occurred. At this time, it is unknown how or why the scuffle occurred," a police statement read.

