OT Genasis Exposes Malika Haqq For Offering Him $100K To Have Another Child Together

PrettyLittleThing x Ashley Graham Event
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Malika Haqq and OT Genasis attend the PrettyLittleThing x Ashley Graham Event at Delilah on September 24, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
Genasis says it's still all love.

Malika Haqq came out swinging, but OT Genasis has the last laugh for now. For those who don't know, the rapper and TV star/actress were an on-and-off couple from 2017 to 2019, according to Us Weekly. During their time together, they had a baby boy, Ace, who is now four years old. Since their split, it appears that the co-parenting situation is not the greatest. That is what Malika has to say at least, even going as far as to say that it's "fake s***".

The 41-year-old made this harsh claim after a recent article from the aforementioned publication was posted about it. She even threw in the iconic response of laughter from Ciara when she was asked about splitting time with her kids with Future. In the piece, OT Genasis had nothing but positive things to say about Malika and his other unnamed baby mama. "Both of my kids’ mothers are amazing. They’re great mothers. Obviously, you’re gonna have your differences, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything. They’re amazing with my children. When I’m there, when I’m not there, they’re always there with the kids and that’s dope".

Malika Haqq Calls Co-Parenting With OT Genasis "Fake S***"

OT happened to see Haqq's viral clap back, and he absolutely torched her with his response. "YOU OFFERED ME 100k to have another baby wit you and I said "NO". Lol! Still Love you and speak highly every time💙". If this claim from Genasis is true, then how does she respond, especially when he said it a nice tone? We will have to wait and see so stick around for more to come.

What are your thoughts on OT Genasis claiming that Malika Haqq offered him $100,000 to have another child? Even with the rapper speaking highly of his ex, do you think there is a reason the actress feels this way about him? Ultimately, whose side are you on? Do you think Malika will respond? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding OT Genasis and Malika Haqq. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of music and pop culture.

