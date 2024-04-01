O.T. Genasis Apologizes To Keyshia Cole On Stage Following Feud: "She's Really Sent From God"

O.T. Genasis admits he was in the wrong.

REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 2

O.T. Genasis took the time to apologize to Keyshia Cole during the latest stop on The Love Hard Tour, following their recent feud. In doing so, he admitted he was in the wrong and described her as one of "the sweetest" and "greatest personalities." The disagreement between the two stemmed from Genasis covering her 2005 song, "Love," without permission.

"We was kinda going at it at one point, and listen, it was me,” Genasis began. "I just want to sit here today, I want to tell you I apologize to you…" From there, Cole joked: “I did call you a Ninja Turtle." Genasis continued: “I want to tell you I’m sorry. And when I met this woman, she is the sweetest, one of the greatest personalities, the greatest sense of humor, she’s really sent from God. She got a very, very, very good soul.”

Keyshia Cole Performs On "The Love Hard Tour"

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 22: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image has been taken using a star effect filter.) Keyshia Cole performs on stage during The Love Hard Tour at Toyota Center on March 22, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Elsewhere during the performance in Los Angeles, Cole announced that she's working on a new studio album while paying tribute to her late mother, Frankie Lons. It will be her first project since her mother's death. “I’m wanna say I appreciate you. If you ever bought an album,” she said. “Album eight right now on the way. I wanna give a shout out to my mom Frankie. If you watched the reality show, if you watched her: I just wanna say thank you. You helped change my life. Thank you.” She then broke into a performance of “I’ve Changed."

O.T. Genasis Apologizes To Keyshia Cole

Check out Genasis' interaction with Cole above. Be on the lookout for further updates on O.T. Genasis and Keyshia Cole on HotNewHipHop.

