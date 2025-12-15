O.T. Genasis has been accused of allegedly spitting in a woman's face for rejecting his advances after he tried flirting with her at a nightclub in Miami over the weekend. Beauty specialist Isabella Grais detailed the incident in a lengthy post on Instagram on Sunday. She began by explaining that she was out to celebrate her best friend’s 25th birthday.

“A man named Otgenasis approached me while I was out celebrating my best friend’s 25th birthday,” Grais wrote. “He began flirting with me while I was on the phone. I tried to remain polite and avoid conflict, but the interaction quickly became uncomfortable and inappropriate. He began telling me unsolicited and disturbing details about his past, including selling crack.”

“When I firmly told him to leave me alone and get away from me, he spit in my face,” she further recalled. “This was not a misunderstanding it was intentional, humiliating, and violating. I was left in tears and felt completely unsafe. Witnesses around me identified him afterward and provided me with his name.”

“No one should ever be treated this way,” Grais continued. “I did not go out to be harassed or assaulted. I went out to celebrate my friend. This experience ruined the night and left me feeling shaken long after. What happened to me should never happen to anyone else.” O.T. Genasis has yet to respond to the allegation.

O.T. Genasis & Keyshia Cole Beef

O.T. Genasis is best known for his 2014 single "CoCo," but hasn't released much music as of late. He made headlines, earlier this year, for issuing a public apology to Keyshia Cole during a stop on The Love Hard Tour. The two had been beefing after Genasis covered her 2005 song, "Love," without permission.