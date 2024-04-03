Keyshia Cole's Sisters Refuse To Accept O.T. Genasis' Apology For Dissing Their Late Mother

During a stop on The Love Hard Tour earlier this week, O.T. Genasis took the opportunity to issue a heartfelt apology to Keyshia Cole onstage. The artists began feuding over her 2005 track "Love" back in 2019, when she admitted she didn't appreciate him covering it without permission. At the time, he fired back with full force, going after both Cole and her mother Frankie Lons. He shared a photo of Lons' mugshot online and alleged that he once sold her crack. In 2021, Lons died of an accidental overdose on her 61st birthday.

“I want to tell you I’m sorry," O.T. Genasis told Cole onstage. "And when I met this woman, she is the sweetest, one of the greatest personalities, the greatest sense of humor, she’s really sent from God. She got a very, very, very good soul.”

Read More: Keyshia Cole Announces New Album While Paying Tribute To Her Late Mother During Los Angeles Show

O.T. Genasis Apologizes To Keyshia Cole

While Cole appeared to appreciate Genasis' kind words, her sisters Elite Noel and Neffe weren't so impressed. They quickly hopped online to make it clear that he was not forgiven until apologizing to everyone involved, including their late mother. "H** go kiss my mama grave then you can be [forgiven]," Elite Noel wrote in an Instagram Story. "This n***a tried to do my big sister neffe so bad @therealneffeteria for simply defending my mom! Sh*t so fake! H** n***a apologize to everybody p***y." Neffe later shared Elite Noel's post on her own story.

Keyshia Cole clarified on her own page that she stands by her sisters' rights to their own feelings. “They’re entitled to feel that way," she explained. “I chose differently with forgiveness… It all happened publicly so he apologized publicly.” What do you think of O.T. Genasis apologizing to Keyshia Cole onstage? What about her sisters' reactions to the apology? Do you think he should be forgiven or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: O.T. Genasis Apologizes To Keyshia Cole On Stage Following Feud: "She's Really Sent From God"

[Via]