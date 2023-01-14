The loss of a parent is already difficult, but Keyshia Cole has publicly grieved the passing of both her parents. The singer’s mother, Frankie Lons, reportedly died of a drug overdose following years of struggling with addiction. Lons amassed a global following after appearing alongside Cole on reality TV, and her fans took to social media to share more positive memories.

Since then, Cole revealed she was working on a biopic about her life. It was recently announced that actress Debbie Morgan would portray Lons in the forthcoming film. While this seems like good news, a Twitter user accused Cole of “degrading” her late mother “for her benefit.”

NEW YORK – JUNE 19: Singer Keyshia Cole (L) and her mother Frankie Lons leave the “Late Show With Dave Letterman” taping at the Ed Sullivan Theater June 19, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)

“I said it! As soon as @KeyshiaCole momma died she was going to used that opportunity as she always does and make it work for her,” the person wrote. “Now she is making a movie about Frankie she always degrading them for her benefit.”

Keyshia caught wind of the criticism and defended herself against the accusation.

“Degrading my mother. ? I wanted the best for my mom,” she said. “You prefer my story not be my story? At times I have too. But my truth is my truth. I just live mine loud. (while some suffer in silence. But This will come wit all that I do, So speak YOUR TRUTH, but yours ain’t mine. 💕.”

“And I’m addition to that I have recorded a record that will be in the movie dedicated to my mother,” she also stated. “(You all may or may not like it) but….. This movie was healing in some ways for me, so very appreciative of having this happen.”

After Cole responded, several of the singer’s fans also gave the Twitter user a piece of their minds. It didn’t stop the person from continuing to spew harsh comments. Check it out below.

