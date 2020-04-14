Frankie Lons
- Pop CultureKeyshia Cole Checks Person Who Claims She's "Degrading" Her Mother In BiopicActress Debbie Morgan will portray Frankie Lons in the movie about Keyshia's life, and a Twitter user slammed the singer.By Erika Marie
- MusicKeyshia Cole's Late Mother Frankie Lons' Cause Of Death RevealedThe Alameda Country Coroner’s Office ruled her cause of death as multiple drug intoxication. By Angela Savage
- GossipKeyshia Cole’s Mother, Frankie Lons, Died From Accidental Overdose: ReportFrankie Lons was just 61 years old. RIP.By Hayley Hynes
- GramKeyshia Cole Details Mother's Funeral: "Would Love To See All My Siblings"The award-winning singer says her mother, reality star Frankie Lons, wished for all of her children to gather together one day.By Erika Marie
- MusicKeyshia Cole Mourns Her Late Mother: "I Wish I Could’ve Healed Your Pain"Keyshia Cole remembers her mother in a series of heartfelt tweets.By Joshua Robinson
- GramKeyshia Cole Wishes She Could "Just Feel Bad" About Mother's DeathThe singer shared just how much she has on her plate between her mother's death, keeping busy with her children, and catching a cold.By Erika Marie
- GramKeyshia Cole Breaks Silence On Mother's Death: "This Is So Hard"Frankie Lons reportedly passed away on her birthday.By Erika Marie
- GramDaniel Gibson Grieves Loss Of Frankie Lons, Keyshia Cole's MotherThe former NBA star posted a sweet photo with a touching message about his ex-mother-in-law.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKeyshia Cole's Mom Frankie Lons Dead At 61, Suffered OD On Birthday: ReportKeyshia Cole's mother Frankie Lons reportedly passed away after suffering a drug overdose on her sixty-first birthday.By Alex Zidel
- GramO.T. Genasis, Malika Haqq Face Wrath Of Keyshia Cole's Other Sister Elite NoelO.T. Genasis & Malika Haqq become targets for Elite Noel, Keyshia Cole's sister and Frankie Lons's daughter.By Erika Marie
- BeefO.T. Genasis & Keyshia Cole's Sister Neffe Trade Savage InsultsO.T. Genasis has attempted to quiet his storm with Keyshia Cole, but her sister Neffe wants all the smoke.By Erika Marie