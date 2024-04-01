Keyshia Cole Announces New Album While Paying Tribute To Her Late Mother During Los Angeles Show

Keyshia Cole announced her eighth studio album while paying tribute to her late mother, Frankie Lons, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles as a part of The Love Hard Tour on Saturday night. It will be her first album in nearly seven years and the first since her mother's passing. She broke into tears while bringing up Lons on stage.

“I’m wanna say I appreciate you. If you ever bought an album,” she said. “Album eight right now on the way. I wanna give a shout out to my mom Frankie. If you watched the reality show, if you watched her: I just wanna say thank you. You helped change my life. Thank you.” She then broke into a performance of “I’ve Changed."

Keyshia Cole Performs In Oakland

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 28: Keyshia Cole performs at Oakland Arena on March 28, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

In 2022, users on social media called out Cole for documenting her tumultuous relationship with Lons in a project for Lifetime. In response to those calling the move disrespectful, she replied: “Degrading my mother. ? I wanted the best for my mom. You prefer my story not be my story? At times I have too. But my truth is my truth. I just live mine loud. (while some suffer in silence. But This will come wit all that I do, So speak YOUR TRUTH, but yours ain’t mine. [heart emoji]. And I’m addition to that I have recorded a record that will be in the movie dedicated to my mother. (You all may or may not like it) but….. This movie was healing in some ways for me, so very appreciative of having this happen.” The film, This Is My Story, ended up debuting last year.

Keyshia Cole Announces New Album

Check out a clip of Cole's album announcement above. She didn't provide a title or a release date for the upcoming project. Be on the lookout for further updates on Keyshia Cole on HotNewHipHop.

