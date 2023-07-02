Keyshia Cole and Niko Khale spent several years together as a couple and even brought a son into the world. Ultimately they were unable to make their romantic relationship work despite their best efforts. This sent each singer off on their own path, and boy have they been interesting to watch. Cole’s recent efforts have found her promoting her new biopic and music. Elsewhere, Khale has been having a far less pleasant time recovering from a severe stabbing incident in the hospital. On Saturday (July 1), he shared a message via Instagram informing friends and fans that he’s working hard at getting back on his feet, though it certainly hasn’t been easy.

“Got stabbed in my chest and my arm,” Niko wrote in the caption of his brief photo dump. “My lung was punctured and collapsed. My diaphragm was also ruptured. They had to cut my stomach open and put a tube in my chest so I could breathe,” he explained. “By the grace of God today I’m back on my feet and I am breathing on my own,” he concluded. In the accompanying images, Khale is seen laying in a hospital bed with various tubes monitoring his vitals.

Niko Khale is in Healing Mode

As many have been noting in the comments, the “Winter Coats” artist failed to mention who attacked him. However, seeing as the woman he was dating at the time isn’t pictured with him amid his recovery, there’s been rampant speculation that she’s the guilty party. “Baby one thing about this internet they gone put the pieces together 🤣,” one user wrote, reflecting on the detective-like nature of bored people online.

“Old girl not there… I take it that there’s a warrant out for her arrest 🙏,” another person chimed in. Aside from Niko Khale, Keyshia Cole has spent time with a handful of other men over the years – some more famous than others. Check out our full review of the R&B star’s dating history at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

