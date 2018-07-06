Niko Khalé
- LifeKeyshia Cole's Ex Niko Khale Recovering From Severe Stabbing IncidentNiko's been healing from a punctured and collapsed lung, as well as a ruptured diaphragm.By Hayley Hynes
- GramKeyshia Cole's Ex Niko Khalé Says His "Heart Is Broken" Following SplitThe pair reportedly broke up earlier this year.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsKeyshia Cole Rumored To Have Broken Up With Niko Khalé: ReportKeyshia Cole and Niko Khalé have made a few changes to their social media pages, leaving fans to believe that they've broken up.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsKeyshia Cole Grinds On Niko Khalé As The Couple Promotes His New SingleKeyshia Cole & her boyfriend had fun dancing to his new song while the singer showed off her grinding skills for the camera.By Erika Marie
- MusicKeyshia Cole Says It Was "Hurtful" O.T. Genasis Didn't Contact Her Before RemixShe claims that's just artist protocol.By Erika Marie
- GramKeyshia Cole Shares First Photos Of Baby Tobias KhaléThe happy mom couldn't wait to show off her baby boy.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsKeyshia Cole Lets It Be Known She's Not Her 23-Year-Old Boyfriend's "Elder"Nick Cannon may want to switch up his words.By Erika Marie
- TVKeyshia Cole Shares Trailer For Her New BET Series "Keyshia Cole: My New Life"Another BET show for the singer.By Erika Marie
- GossipKeyshia Cole Sued By Homeowner For Damaging Rental Property: ReportThe man said he couldn't rent out his home for three months.By Erika Marie
- GramKeyshia Cole Set To Give Birth Tomorrow: "It's Like Christmas"The singer hasn't been shy with sharing her pregnancy journey with fans.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentKeyshia Cole Pregnant By 22 Year Old Niko KhaléKeyshia Cole shared the news in an Instagram post last night.By Brynjar Chapman