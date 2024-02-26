Keyshia Cole Surprises Student Performers During Their "Love" Rendition

Keyshia Cole may be a superstar, but don't think that such a status means that she won't miss out on giving up-and-comers their flowers. Moreover, students at The Ron Clark Academy recently performed her massive hit single "LOVE" at an event, and were shocked to find that none other than Cole herself popped out to perform with them. You can see as the kids jumped up, screamed, and sang excitedly as the Oakland singer walked down a set of stairs to their level. Hearing them all harmonize and enjoy the beauty of this track together means a lot, and it's one of the most wholesome artist pop-ups you'll see this week.

Furthermore, this is curious because it pairs somewhat well with a more contentious example of someone giving Keyshia Cole her flowers, not the other way around. Kaliii recently clapped back at allegations that she sampled Cole without permission for her track "BOZO." In fact, the sampled cut in question is actually "LOVE," so there are more surprising connections here than it seems at first glance. They actually went back and forth on this on Twitter, but made it clear that there was just miscommunication between the teams and shared a lot of love for each other.

Keyshia Cole Shows "LOVE" To Student Performers: Watch

Elsewhere, Keyshia Cole spent her time with some of her friends in the industry, chopping it up with Nicki Minaj and Monica during an Instagram Live session last year. The three actually all collaborated on the Pink Friday 2 deluxe cut, "Love Me Enough." They seemed to really enjoy their time together and to have connected on a deep artistic level, and it's great to see everyone involved expand their circle of influences. Rap and R&B collabs aren't what they used to be in terms of popularity, but that doesn't make them any less special.

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old also hung out with Yung Miami recently, so it's not like she's been completely off the grid. Hopefully more artists do this kind of salute and tap in with the youth that keeps their artistry alive. As you can see, her presence was definitely a cathartic and unforgettable moment for the kids. For more news and the latest updates on Keyshia Cole, stick around on HNHH.

