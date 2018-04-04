Student
- MusicKeyshia Cole Surprises Student Performers During Their "Love" RenditionFor any young performer expressing their art for the world, there's no higher honor than a salute from one of your main inspirations.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeTeacher Allegedly Molests 15-Year-Old Boy While Her Own Child Was HomeShe is set to be charged.By Cole Blake
- Random17-Year-Old Makes History In Ohio After Graduating From College Before Finishing High SchoolYa love to see it.By Lynn S.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Questions How She'll Get Homework Done In Between PhotoshootsStudent life. By Chantilly Post
- CrimeDrunk Woman Grinds On Cop While Getting Arrested: Watch Viral ClipWatch this Alabama grad. student grind on a cop during her arrest. By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyHigh School Coach Disarms Shooter; Then Hugs Him: WatchThis coach a hero.By Kevin Goddard
- WrestlingReferee Who Forced Wrestler To Cut Dreadlocks Has Been Suspended Two YearsThe referee who made a 16-year old high school kid cut his dreadlocks has been suspended two years.By Kevin Goddard
- RandomFuture's "Draco" Lyric Caused Student To Be Suspended, Claims Parent"Draco sittin' in my book bag" did not age well.By Aron A.
- MusicCiara Shows Off First Days As A Harvard Student: My "Dream Has Come True"Go Cici. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentBlack High School Student Scores $3.7 Million Dollars Worth Of ScholarshipsHard work and dedication in the flesh. By Aida C.
- Society"Ghost" In Student's Closet Turns Out To Be 30-Year-Old Man Wearing Her ClothesWe can't make this up. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyTeacher Fired For Refusing To Use Transgender Student’s Preferred PronounThe teacher stated that his refusal stems from religious beliefs. By hnhh
- SocietyWoman Discovers Stranger Imitating Her Entire Life On InstagramThe woman and the stranger imitating her life reportedly attend the same University but have never met. By hnhh
- MusicJay-Z & Beyoncé Give Once Homeless Student $100K College ScholarshipBlessings on blessings. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDrake Rumored To Be Dating 18-Yr-Old Model: PDA Picture Drives Fans NutsThe model has been posing for his clothing brand.By Zaynab
- MusicKodak Black Longs For The Campus Life: "What College Should I Go To?"The rapper is setting his heights on academic success.By Zaynab
- SocietyFrank Ocean Course Being Offered At UC Berkeley This FallFrank Ocean is getting a student taught course. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyCalifornia Student Dresses Up As KKK Member For Class ProjectThe student's teacher approved of his costume. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyIndiana Middle School Shooting Suspect In Custody, Two People HospitalizedThe latest in a string of school shootings. By David Saric
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson Surprises Teen Who Asked Him To Prom With The Ultimate Gift"You’re money’s no good Katie... everything is on Uncle DJ."By Chantilly Post
- MusicStudent Brings An Actual Record Player To An Exam, Plays Kanye WestYeezy taught him. By Mitch Findlay
- Sports3 Former Michigan State University Basketball Players Accused Of RapeThe victim has taken her case to federal courts. By David Saric
- SocietyJacksonville Teacher Reportedly Played "Slave Games" With Students"If you’re a teacher, you’re supposed to be teaching and that’s it.”By Chantilly Post