Video Shows Yung Miami And Keyshia Cole Living It Up In The Club

The pair were celebrating Dwayne Wade’s hall of fame induction.

BYLavender Alexandria
Video Shows Yung Miami And Keyshia Cole Living It Up In The Club

Yung Miami is no stranger to a good party. The City Girls rapper often pops up at industry events but she’s just as likely to be found letting loose at the club. Earlier today, four new videos of Miami hanging out with R&B singer Keyshia Cole hit the internet. In the clips, the pair seem to be dancing nonstop to just about anything that gets put on. Some fans in the comments did point out a difference in energy between the pair. “Keyshia looking like she trying to keep up but really want to be home,” reads one of the top comments on the post.

Yung Miami herself has been subject to a number of interesting news stories recently. Fans found themselves doing mental gymnastics after she called herself “the black Oprah” in a viral clip. While she did clarify that she just meant Oprah is perceived as less black by many, it still rubbed some fans the wrong way. She also spoke loudly on the Carlee Russell situation. “Carlee dead a*s wrong! Ion get it like it’s already hard for black ppl and shit like this just make it harder smh,” Miami said in a tweet last month. “Y’all say everything bout a man just like y’all said that nurse that ran through the red light did that because her bf which was a LIE! That b*tch ain’t do that cause her bf if that’s the cause she should’ve just ran away,” she elaborated.

Yung Miami and Keyshia Cole Hit The Club

Yung Miami has released three new songs this year alongside her partner in City Girls, JT. The first saw them teaming up with Diddy and Fabolous for the summer banger “Act Bad.” They followed it up with a pair of new releases in “Pinata” and “I Need A Thug” released back to back. Since then JT has pivoted to solo work, releasing her debut single as a solo artist “No Bars” last month.

What do you think of the new videos of Keyshia Cole and Yung Miami in the club together? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Antonio Brown Poses With Yung Miami: “She Don’t Need Diddy”

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.