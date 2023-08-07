Video Shows Yung Miami And Keyshia Cole Living It Up In The Club

Yung Miami is no stranger to a good party. The City Girls rapper often pops up at industry events but she’s just as likely to be found letting loose at the club. Earlier today, four new videos of Miami hanging out with R&B singer Keyshia Cole hit the internet. In the clips, the pair seem to be dancing nonstop to just about anything that gets put on. Some fans in the comments did point out a difference in energy between the pair. “Keyshia looking like she trying to keep up but really want to be home,” reads one of the top comments on the post.

Yung Miami herself has been subject to a number of interesting news stories recently. Fans found themselves doing mental gymnastics after she called herself “the black Oprah” in a viral clip. While she did clarify that she just meant Oprah is perceived as less black by many, it still rubbed some fans the wrong way. She also spoke loudly on the Carlee Russell situation. “Carlee dead a*s wrong! Ion get it like it’s already hard for black ppl and shit like this just make it harder smh,” Miami said in a tweet last month. “Y’all say everything bout a man just like y’all said that nurse that ran through the red light did that because her bf which was a LIE! That b*tch ain’t do that cause her bf if that’s the cause she should’ve just ran away,” she elaborated.

Yung Miami and Keyshia Cole Hit The Club

Yung Miami has released three new songs this year alongside her partner in City Girls, JT. The first saw them teaming up with Diddy and Fabolous for the summer banger “Act Bad.” They followed it up with a pair of new releases in “Pinata” and “I Need A Thug” released back to back. Since then JT has pivoted to solo work, releasing her debut single as a solo artist “No Bars” last month.

What do you think of the new videos of Keyshia Cole and Yung Miami in the club together? Let us know in the comment section below.

