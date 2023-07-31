Yung Miami Dubs Herself “The Black Oprah”

Yung Miami first rose to fame thanks to her work alongside JT in the City Girls. Since then, the Florida native has never been one to put herself in a box. Rather, she’s only further explored new avenues since reaching superstardom. Among them are acting in BMF and Netflix’s You People. In addition, she’s been hosting her own REVOLT podcast series, Caresha Please. Not everyone was impressed with her skills as an actress (that doesn’t mean she can’t improve with dedication and coaching). However, as a media personality, Miami has succeeded with flying colours.

Not only do the “Twerkulator” artist’s distinct voice and never-ending clever catchphrases keep us laughing, but she also has a knack for developing strong chemistry with guests. Among the most noteworthy interviews she’s done so far include Diddy, Megan Thee Stallion, and G Herbo. While she’s most comfortable asking the questions, it seems the mother of two will sit on the hot seat on another REVOLT series, Drink Champs, in the coming weeks. As TMZ reports, it remains unclear when we’ll hear the rap diva’s discussion with DJ EFN and NORE. Still, a brief snippet online proves that it’s sure to be full of comedy gold.

Yung Miami is in Her Oprah Era

Yung Miami calls herself the black Oprah 🤣pic.twitter.com/aCWSCd9xUn — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) July 31, 2023

“I’m the Black Oprah,” Miami declares in the clip above, understandably causing confusion. She then quickly admits that she knows the renowned journalist has the same colour skin as her. Afterward, the 29-year-old seemingly suggests that because Oprah carries herself in a more “proper” manner, she may be perceived as less Black in the world’s eyes. When the full episode drops on YouTube, we’ll likely receive more clarity on the point the fashionista was trying to make.

Elsewhere in the news, Miami received backlash earlier this month after a video of her son at Rolling Loud surfaced. While some internet users expressed concern about the 10-year-old throwing money at dancers, the City Girl made it clear she doesn’t play when it comes to her children. Read what Caresha had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

