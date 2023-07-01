Yung Miami & JT Shut Down Haters Asking Why Caresha’s Son Was Backstage At Rolling Loud

The life of a City Girl may look glamorous, but at the end of the day, like any other parent, Yung Miami still has her two kids to answer to. The Florida native doesn’t flaunt her offspring on social media the same way many other celebrities do, and today (July 24), we were reminded why. While kekeing with Ari Fletcher on TwitterX about their drunken weekend shenanigans, Miami was hit with a pressing from one of her followers expressing concern about the rap diva’s parenting style. “You gone address this or…” they wrote alongside a video of her son smiling from ear to ear while throwing money at dancers this past weekend.

“My son at Rolling Loud having a ball backstage. Let’s address it !???” Caresha wrote back on Monday morning, obviously ready for all the smoke. In another tweet shortly after, she vented, “That’s why I don’t post my kids. Y’all b**ches can talk a sore in y’all mouth about me, but I’ll never give y’all the chance to have an opinion about my kids! Idgaf.”

Yung Miami Responds to Parenting Police

My son at rolling loud having a ball backstage let's address it!?? https://t.co/PKu2qc4ctO — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) July 24, 2023

That's why I don't post my kids y'all bitches can talk a sore in yall mouth about me but I'll never give y'all the chance to have an opinion about my kids! Idgaf — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) July 24, 2023

Some are taking Miami’s side in the social media debate, but others continued to beef with her. “He’s six years old,” one user slammed the “Piñata” hitmaker. “He shouldn’t be out that late and he shouldn’t be throwing money at strippers. It’s ok to admit that you’re wrong and try to become a better mother.” Unbothered by the critiques, Caresha simply replied, “He’s 10.”

Thankfully, fellow City Girl JT was quick to swoop in with a message of support. “Me and Jai do Rolling Loud together every year!” she told fans. “It’s my favourite time ’cause I get to bond with him & turn up! This was the best year, I loved the smile on his face! I’m a coooool auntie!”

JT Defends Her Friend

Keep scrolling to see how Yung Miami responded to her partner in rhyme’s sweet message. Do you think 10 is too young for a boy to be hanging out backstage at Rolling Loud, or is Caresha simply taking a unique approach to parenting? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

THANK YOU SO MUCH THAT SHIT LITERALLY BRING TEARS TO MY EYES & REMIND ME EVERYTIME THAT THIS SHIT IS BIGGER THAN US!!! JAI SAID THAT WAS THE BEST DAY OF HIS LIFE THANK YOU JATAVIA! & he loveeeeeeeeee Uzi 🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/Pi2kB3YI2m — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) July 24, 2023

