Elon Musk Begins Twitter Rebrand As “X”

Ever since Elon Musk took over social media giant Twitter, there’s been one controversy after another. Now, in another attempt to shift the focus and direction of the platform, he’s going through with a complete rebrand. Over the weekend he imposed a very unpopular cap on how many DMs a user could send in a given day. News and reaction to that change masked another promise that Elon made about re-branding the platform to “X.” Those changes started to roll out very quickly.

Early this morning in a new Tweet Elon Musk showed off the “X” logo being projected onto the side of the company building. Throughout the day changes have been implemented on the site to facilitate the re-brand. Website re-directions, profile pic changes, and adjustments to the browser website have rolled out so far. In a post yesterday, the company’s CEO mentioned that AI would be a powerful tool in the rebranding of the site. While it’s unclear at the time what features will be affected by AI implementation, they’ve made it clear that they plan to embrace the technology.

Elon Musk Officially Turns Twitter Into “X”

Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

It’s unclear at the moment exactly how long it will take for the company to complete its rebranding process. Things have moved sporadically for the company since Elon Musk took over. Earlier this month he imposed the extremely unpopular rate limit, which limited how many posts users could interact with in a given day. Adjustments followed quickly as Musk responded to backlash through his personal Twitter account throughout.

The story that grabbed everyone’s attention starting last month followed Elon Musk and fellow tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg. The pair of social media moguls have been going back and forth for weeks. It started with the threat of an actual fight between the two. While both of them appeared to be down, the plan seems to have mostly fizzled out. The real battle is going on in court where Musk has threatened legal action following the release of Meta’s new platform Threads. What do you think of Twitter being rebranded as X? Let us know in the comment section below.

