Twitter has not been particularly great ever since Elon Musk took over last year. Overall, a lot of people are unhappy with the direction of the website. Additionally, there have been some bizarre choices made over the last little while. For instance, last weekend, some Twitter users couldn’t see more than 600 tweets per day. It was a ridiculous rule and not a lot of people were buying Elon’s explanation for it all. Now, however, everything seems to be back to normal, but people are still suspicious of the website.

This past week, Meta launched Threads, their new social media that is meant to replicate Twitter. Overall, people aren’t vibing that hard with it. Sure, a lot of people have signed up, but that is because you can do so through Instagram. Regardless, Twitter is already taking action against Threads. According to CNN, a lawyer for Elon Musk named Alex Shapiro has written a letter addressed to Mark Zuckerberg about Meta’s alleged practices.

Elon Musk Speaks

Competition is fine, cheating is not — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2023

Shapiro is saying that Meta has participated in “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.” Furthermore, Shapiro claims that former Twitter employees were hired to work on Threads and that they are using secrets to replicate Twitter’s success. Since these allegations surfaced, Meta has denied all claims that they hired former Twitter employees. As for Musk, he took to Twitter, saying “competition is fine, cheating is not.”

At this point, Twitter has carved out a pretty huge lane for itself and it would be hard for any social media to take that away. Meta is very good at doing Instagram and it is very good at doing Facebook. However, Twitter is its own thing entirely, and for better or for worse, expect the app to stick around for the long haul. That said, let us know if you have been using Threads, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the tech world and beyond. We will always keep you informed.

