Lul Timm Calls Cap On Texas Shooting Rumors After Viral Post Sparks Panic

Lul Timm has spoken out after a false rumor claiming he had been shot in Texas spread rapidly across social media on Wednesday. The speculation appears to have originated from a viral post shared by a verified X user, which alleged that the Quando Rondo affiliate had been shot and that his condition was “unknown.” The post quickly gained traction, racking up hundreds of thousands of views and sparking alarm across multiple platforms.

Not long after the rumor began circulating, Lul Timm addressed the claims directly. He took to social media and responded with a cap emoji. He later added a more pointed response. “If y’all miss me just say that,” making it clear that he was alive, well, and unbothered by the speculation.

The incident highlights how quickly misinformation can spiral online. Particularly when it involves artists who are frequently discussed in connection with real-life violence. With no police reports, hospital confirmations, or credible news sources backing the claim, the rumor nonetheless spread rapidly before any facts were verified.

Lul Timm Breaks Silence With Simple Statement

Lul Timm’s response was brief but effective, shutting down the narrative without giving it more attention than necessary. Rather than issuing a lengthy statement, he opted for humor and dismissal, signaling frustration with how casually serious situations are fabricated for engagement. However, fans were also quick to call out the account for fake news.

"FAKE INFORMATION!!," one person wrote on X. "This page is known for spreading lies, Timm is perfectly fine, lol."

As of now, there is no evidence to suggest any incident involving Lul Timm. And no authorities have confirmed any shooting connected to his name. His social media activity since the rumor surfaced further reinforces that the reports were baseless.