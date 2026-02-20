Air Jordan 4 "Tour Yellow" Release Details Confirmed

The release details are confirmed for the Air Jordan 4 "Tour Yellow." The highly anticipated colorway drops this September in full family sizing. Sneakerheads have been waiting for official confirmation on this vibrant release.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow” will be released on September 5th, 2026.

The official colorway reads "White/Tour Yellow/Dark Blue Grey/Black" on Nike's product sheets. White leather covers the majority of the upper providing a clean canvas. Classic mesh panels appear on the quarter panels and tongue areas.

Tour yellow hits the midsole and heel creating bold pops of color. Dark blue grey and black accents appear throughout the design for contrast. The combination gives the shoe a fresh spring/summer vibe despite the fall release.

That iconic Air Jordan 4 silhouette remains unchanged with signature design elements intact. The visible Air unit in the heel provides cushioning and style. Plastic wing eyelets maintain the model's distinctive aesthetic from 1989.

The style code IO2463-102 confirms this as an official Jordan Brand release. Full family sizing means kids, grade school, women's, and men's sizes will be available. This ensures everyone can grab a pair regardless of foot size.

September timing positions these perfectly for back-to-school season and early fall fits. The white base makes them versatile enough to rock year-round. Tour yellow adds just enough personality without being overwhelming.

Air Jordan 4 "Tour Yellow" Retail Price

The white leather upper gives these a clean, premium look that works with everything. Those mesh panels on the sides aren't just for show, they actually help your feet breathe.

The tour yellow midsole is what really makes these pop and catches everyone's attention. You can see the Air cushioning unit in the heel which looks cool and feels great. Dark blue grey nubuck hits the eyelets and those iconic side wings adding some texture.

Black rubber on the bottom provides grip with that classic herringbone pattern. The heel counter keeps your foot locked in while those plastic lace wings maintain that unmistakable Jordan 4 shape.

Every detail works together to make these instantly recognizable as a proper Air Jordan 4. Also the retail price of the Air Jordan 4 "Tour Yellow" will be $220 when they are released.