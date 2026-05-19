Michael Jackson-Inspired Air Jordan 4 "Spotlight" Drops In 2027

The "Spotlight" Air Jordan 4 is expected to release on January 15, according to zSneakerHeadz and Sneaker Files. The shoe is a black and silver colorway that draws its name from the Michael Jackson "Spotlight" music video, where MJ is seen wearing an early Air Jordan 4 sample during the performance.

The connection between Michael Jackson and the Air Jordan 4 is well documented in sneaker history. Jordan Brand has leaned into that story before, and this colorway feels like a direct continuation of that narrative.

The shoe sits in an all-black suede and leather upper with silver hardware on the eyelets and lace locks, a silver Jumpman on the heel, and a silver midsole plate.

The overall look is clean and pretty straightforward for a Jordan 4. There are no bright colors or graphic elements, just black and silver working together across the upper and midsole. The textured panels on the side add some depth without pulling the eye away from the monochromatic color story.

January 15 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States, which is a date Jordan Brand has used for significant drops before. Landing a shoe with a Michael Jackson connection on that date adds a layer of intention to the release calendar placement.

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Air Jordan 4 "Spotlight"

The connection between Michael Jackson and the Air Jordan 4 goes back to 1987 and 1988, when MJ was filmed wearing early samples of the shoe during the "Smooth Criminal" and "Moonwalker" era. The two icons were close during that period. Photographic evidence of Jackson wearing Jordans has kept that story alive in sneaker culture for decades.