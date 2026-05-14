Official Images Of Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" Are Here

Official images of the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" are finally out, and the shoe drops on May 22nd. The full look confirms a lot of what people were hoping to see from this collaboration.

The shoe builds on the classic AJ4 shape but adds details that tie directly into Nigel Sylvester's world as a BMX rider. The most notable detail is on the heel, where "BIKE AIR" replaces the usual "NIKE AIR" branding.

The Swoosh logo sits above it with the word "BIKE" written in matching red embroidery. That same branding also appears on a hang tag attached to the lacing hardware on the tongue.

The colorway works well. The upper sits in a sail and cream leather base, with red plastic support wings, a red midsole, and dark navy accents on the outsole and midsole unit.

The mesh panels on the sides lean toward a golden tan shade, which adds some warmth to the overall palette. The Jumpman logo on the tongue appears in red, keeping things consistent throughout.

This is Sylvester's second Air Jordan 4 collaboration with Jordan Brand. His first one, released back in 2022, was well received and performed strong on the resale market. Expectations are high for this one as well.

May 22nd is the date to know. Retail pricing will be $230 when these hit the shelves.

Nigel Sylvester Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick"

Nigel Sylvester is one of the most well-known names in professional BMX. He has built a career that crosses over into fashion and streetwear in a way that very few action sports athletes have managed.

His relationship with Jordan Brand goes back several years and has produced some genuinely interesting footwear. The "Brick After Brick" Air Jordan 4 leans into cycling culture through small details rather than loud graphics.

The BIKE AIR heel branding is the clearest nod to that world. Everything else about the shoe reads as a clean, wearable Jordan 4 with a warm color palette and premium materials throughout.