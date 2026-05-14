Boosie Delivers A Hot Take On The AP x Swatch Collab

Not everyone is upset about the AP and Swatch collab. Boosie Badazz actually thinks it makes a lot of sense, and he explained his reasoning in a video that started making the rounds this week.

His take is pretty straightforward. He thinks AP looked at hip-hop culture, saw how many people were wearing fake jewelry to events and online, and decided to adapt. Instead of losing potential customers to knockoffs, they created a product that anyone can actually afford to buy.

"Y'all know why them people had to make them watches $300, $600?" he said. "They can't compete with y'all. Most of y'all wearing fake jewelry."

Boosie framed it as a smart business decision rather than a betrayal. He sees it as AP protecting their business by meeting a different part of the market where they weren't competing before. His reaction stands out because most of the rapper responses to this collab have leaned negative.

O.T. Genasis said he's selling his AP. DDG also said the same thing. Both of them felt like the collaboration devalued what they already owned. On the other hand, Boosie is looking at it from the other side perspective.

The Royal Pop Collection goes on sale May 16th at select Swatch stores in cities including Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, and New York. Finally, the collection includes 8 pocket watch designs.

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Boosie Badazz Explains AP x Swatch

The AP and Swatch Royal Pop Collection is a set of 8 pocket watches that combine design elements from two very different brands. Audemars Piguet brought the Royal Oak's iconic octagonal shape and their luxury identity to the project.

Swatch contributed its colorful and playful energy from the original 1980s POP watch style. The result is a collection that looks bold and graphic, with bright color combinations across all of the designs.

The watches are built as pocket watches rather than wrist watches, which is an unusual move for both brands. Overall, the pricing lands well below anything AP normally sells, making this their most accessible product by far.