DDG Threatens To Sell His $200K AP Watch Over The Audemars Piguet x Swatch Collab

BY Ben Atkinson
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: DDG visits SiriusXM Studios on May 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
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DDG threatened to sell his $200,000 Audemars Piguet watch after the AP x Swatch collaboration was announced.

The AP x Swatch collab just broke the internet but not everyone is happy about it. DDG is one of them. He made sure everyone knew it.

According to The Jasmine Brand, DDG went off after news broke about the collab. Audemars Piguet is teaming up with Swatch on a drop landing May 16th. The watches are expected to retail between $300 and $500. DDG owns an AP worth around $200,000, and he has now threatened to sell it.

His reasoning is simple: the exclusivity is the whole point. When a $200K watch brand makes a $400 version, the original loses something. DDG put it plainly on X: "That's like buying a Ferrari and they collab with Honda and make a Ferrari Civic for $30k."

It's a fair analogy. It's also the same conversation that comes up in sneakers constantly. When a brand opens up access to something rare, the people who paid full price feel it most. That tension between accessibility and exclusivity never really gets resolved.

DDG later softened slightly, writing "my bad for pissing y'all off! get ya AP!" But the initial reaction was real. A lot of people in the luxury space shared the sentiment they just didn't say it out loud.

Overall, the collaboration is still set to drop on May 16th and is still generating lots of excitement, even if there is some criticism as well.

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DDG's Take on the AP x Swatch Collab

The AP x Swatch collab follows a blueprint Swatch has used before. The most famous example is the MoonSwatch, a collaboration with Omega that launched in 2022.

Lines wrapped around stores globally. Pairs flipped for multiples on resale. The watch world had a legitimate cultural moment.

The MoonSwatch made Omega feel accessible without diluting the core product. Whether AP x Swatch lands the same way remains to be seen.

But DDG's reaction reflects a real tension in luxury culture. The people who paid for exclusivity don't always want the brand letting everyone else in. That's not unique to watches, it happens in sneakers too.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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