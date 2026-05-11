50 Cent Locked In To Perform At Fan Events During FIFA World Cup 2026

BY Aron A.
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May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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Nelly, Gordo, and more will also be performing as part of SI Beyond The Pitch events in hosting cities.

It’s almost time for the World Cup. The festivities surrounding FIFA this year will span across North America, with cities in Canada, the U.S.A., and Mexico hosting the matches. Of course, with such a global phenomenon that draws in crowds from across the world, it only makes sense that there’s celebrity power that matches the hype. With that in mind, some of hip-hop’s finest, including 50 Cent, will be involved with Sports Illustrated’s SI Beyond The Pitch events across hosting cities.

Per Billboard, 50 Cent will return to his stomping grounds of New York City alongside Diplo at Cipriani Wall Street on July 18th. Meanwhile, Nelly will be kicking off the series at the Hollywood Palladium on June 12th with a special guest who has yet to be announced. We’ll also see a performance by Gordo at SILO in Dallas on June 20th, and Miami’s DAER will have The Chainsmokers on June 26th. These events will be presented by SI in partnership with Medium Rare and Authentic Live.

“SI has firmly established itself as the place to be on sports’ biggest weekends,” Matt Goldstein, EVP of Authentic Live, said in a statement. “Whether it’s Travis Kelce and Justin Bieber or the next generation of athletes and icons, the guest list reads like a who’s who of sports and culture. That’s what we build toward every time.”

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50 Cent, Nelly & More To Perform At FIFA World Cup Events

Hip-hop’s presence will be felt during the opening ceremony, as well. Future has been confirmed as a performer for the opening ceremony in Los Angeles on June 12th. And as exciting as that might be, fans are still anticipating Drake’s possible involvement. There have been a few rumors that Drake will be headlining the halftime show during the World Cup final. Nothing has been confirmed yet but with ICEMAN dropping this week, it would undoubtedly be a major moment for sports and hip-hop.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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