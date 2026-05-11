50 Cent Locked In To Perform At Fan Events During FIFA World Cup 2026

It’s almost time for the World Cup. The festivities surrounding FIFA this year will span across North America, with cities in Canada, the U.S.A., and Mexico hosting the matches. Of course, with such a global phenomenon that draws in crowds from across the world, it only makes sense that there’s celebrity power that matches the hype. With that in mind, some of hip-hop’s finest, including 50 Cent, will be involved with Sports Illustrated’s SI Beyond The Pitch events across hosting cities.

Per Billboard, 50 Cent will return to his stomping grounds of New York City alongside Diplo at Cipriani Wall Street on July 18th. Meanwhile, Nelly will be kicking off the series at the Hollywood Palladium on June 12th with a special guest who has yet to be announced. We’ll also see a performance by Gordo at SILO in Dallas on June 20th, and Miami’s DAER will have The Chainsmokers on June 26th. These events will be presented by SI in partnership with Medium Rare and Authentic Live.

“SI has firmly established itself as the place to be on sports’ biggest weekends,” Matt Goldstein, EVP of Authentic Live, said in a statement. “Whether it’s Travis Kelce and Justin Bieber or the next generation of athletes and icons, the guest list reads like a who’s who of sports and culture. That’s what we build toward every time.”

50 Cent, Nelly & More To Perform At FIFA World Cup Events