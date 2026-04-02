Nike Just Announced Its Biggest Collaboration Program Ahead Of World Cup

Nike is going all in for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The brand has announced a series of national team collaborations, each pairing a country with a culturally aligned creative partner. Seven collaborators. Seven countries. One of the most ambitious sneaker and apparel programs Nike has ever assembled.

Each partnership will produce matchday apparel alongside a Nike Cryo Shot sneaker. The silhouette draws its DNA from classic retro football boots, bringing archive design language into a modern context. The lineup of collaborators reads like a who's who of global streetwear culture.

Palace represents England. Patta holds it down for the Netherlands. NOCTA covers Canada. Jacquemus brings a French sensibility to their national team. Slawn links up with Nigeria. G-Dragon carries South Korea. And the Virgil Abloh Archive rounds out the group with the United States.

Every pairing makes cultural sense. Palace and England share decades of football and street culture overlap. Patta and the Netherlands have a deeply rooted Amsterdam connection. G-Dragon is one of South Korea's most globally recognized creative figures. The Virgil Abloh Archive continuing to produce meaningful work tied to major cultural moments feels right.

Early glimpses show the Cryo Shot taking clear inspiration from vintage football boot construction. The results look sharp across every colorway seen so far. June 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most significant months in Nike's collaboration history.

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2026 World Cup

The Nike Cryo Shot is the sneaker at the center of this entire World Cup program. The silhouette takes clear cues from retro football boot design with a low profile, clean leather construction, and a streamlined toe.

Early images show the shoe working across a range of colorways depending on the collaborator. The Palace x England version runs in white with red accents and the signature Off-White-style zip tie treatment.