Rick Ross Says "Don't Nobody Fear" Drake's "ICEMAN" Album Release

The latest Verzuz matchup saw Rick Ross and French Montana going head-to-head with their best 20 records. The celebration of classic hits, as well as hearing a few new releases, stormed the internet, but Rozay stole attention when he played his Drake collaborations while skipping over the OVO boss's verses.
There's been a little bit of tension between the frenemies, and while not everyone truly understands why they're at odds, Ross returned to say that he honestly doesn't want Drake to lose. In just a few days, the 6 God will drop his highly anticipated ICEMAN project, and while other artists may be shaking in their boots about the May 15 release date, Ross is unfazed.
Read More: French Montana Thinks Drake & Rick Ross Will Eventually Squash Their Beef
Ross Isn't Moved By Any Drake Release
"We made history with a lot of records," said Ross. Then, he was questioned about why he and Drizzy are at odds. "It's a lot of people that don't know, but it was just...you know...he lost focus. That's it. I'm sure he's back focused now." Rozay also addressed his recent remarks about not wanting Drake to lose.
"When I said that, it's so many conversations that go on off camera where I feel like people would love for me to say, 'I hate [him] forever.' Nah, homie. It ain't that. When somebody step out of line and you gotta chastise 'em or give 'em a spanking, that's what you do. But, is it one of those things where there's a conspiracy? Hell no. Don't nobody fear Drake album release. Nobody."
We'll see how that measures up this Friday when ICEMAN hits streaming. Drake has done the absolute most for the album's rollout, including having a massive stack of ice blocks with the record's release date "hidden" inside. Are you excited about Drake's latest? Or do you think it's overhyped?