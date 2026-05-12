Rick Ross Says "Don't Nobody Fear" Drake's "ICEMAN" Album Release

BY Erika Marie
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Rick Ross performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis.Jgf 2831
Rick Ross performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis. Jgf 2831 USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Drizzy and Rick Ross have been at odds, and while Rozay wants doesn't want Drake to lose, he also doesn't fear any of his releases.

The latest Verzuz matchup saw Rick Ross and French Montana going head-to-head with their best 20 records. The celebration of classic hits, as well as hearing a few new releases, stormed the internet, but Rozay stole attention when he played his Drake collaborations while skipping over the OVO boss's verses.

There's been a little bit of tension between the frenemies, and while not everyone truly understands why they're at odds, Ross returned to say that he honestly doesn't want Drake to lose. In just a few days, the 6 God will drop his highly anticipated ICEMAN project, and while other artists may be shaking in their boots about the May 15 release date, Ross is unfazed.

Read More: French Montana Thinks Drake & Rick Ross Will Eventually Squash Their Beef

Ross Isn't Moved By Any Drake Release

"We made history with a lot of records," said Ross. Then, he was questioned about why he and Drizzy are at odds. "It's a lot of people that don't know, but it was just...you know...he lost focus. That's it. I'm sure he's back focused now." Rozay also addressed his recent remarks about not wanting Drake to lose.

"When I said that, it's so many conversations that go on off camera where I feel like people would love for me to say, 'I hate [him] forever.' Nah, homie. It ain't that. When somebody step out of line and you gotta chastise 'em or give 'em a spanking, that's what you do. But, is it one of those things where there's a conspiracy? Hell no. Don't nobody fear Drake album release. Nobody."

We'll see how that measures up this Friday when ICEMAN hits streaming. Drake has done the absolute most for the album's rollout, including having a massive stack of ice blocks with the record's release date "hidden" inside. Are you excited about Drake's latest? Or do you think it's overhyped?

About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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