Drake Drops Some Important Information About "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
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Drake is looking to drop "ICEMAN" this year, and during an Adin Ross stream, the artist dropped off a truly major update.

Drake's ICEMAN is one of the most anticipated albums of the year. In fact, Drake's absence has certainly been hitting hip-hop hard. In the nine months since Drizzy released "What Did I Miss?", hip-hop has not been able to crack the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

For some, this is yet another example of how hip-hop's mainstream appeal is beginning to flame out. Overall, it is a sad reality, but there is still some hope. There are those who believe a new Drake album can officially turn the tide and bring the genre back to a mainstream scope. It is not going to be easy, but there is certainly a pathway for this to take place.

With that being said, we have gotten very few updates on ICEMAN over the last few months. All we know is that Drake is still recording the album. It appears as though he has re-recorded the album on a couple of occasions. Why? Because he wants it to be perfect.

Last night, Adin Ross was streaming when Drake decided to enter his chat and offer up yet another update on ICEMAN. Unfortunately, it is one we have heard all too many times.

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Drake Tells Adin Ross The Latest

All he said was that he is currently in the studio working on the album. It is one of those updates that has been said on numerous occasions. At this point, the fans are hoping for something just a bit more concrete. Something that they can hang their hats on.

At this time, ICEMAN largely remains a mystery. It was thought that the album would be released at the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026. So far, none of those predictions have come true, which is certainly a bit of a shame.

Whether or not the album even drops in 2026 is something that appears to be up in the air. Given that this is Drake's first solo album since the beef, there is no doubt that there is pressure on him to perform. It's a tough place to be, and it's understandable that he would want the album to be perfect.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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