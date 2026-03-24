DJ Akademiks Reveals Release Window For Drake's "ICEMAN"

It is clear that the artist wants to take his time with this one. Fans had been feeling as though his solo albums were getting stagnant. We are approaching three years since the last full-length Drake album, and the fans are getting a bit antsy.

With a name like ICEMAN, fans figured we would be seeing the new album by the wintertime. Now, we are officially in the Spring, and there is still no album in sight. However, according to DJ Akademiks, a recent conversation with Drake has him feeling a new release timeline.

In the video below, Ak reveals that he believes the album is coming in 90 days. In simpler terms, within the next three months, we should have ICEMAN.

This is a bold prediction, especially with Drake playing coy about the album's release. Meanwhile, Ak supposedly asked Drake about Future, and whether or not the rumors are true about Future featuring on the album. Drizzy gave Ak a choice. He could either be an insider and get the scoop or be a fan and wait and see. In the end, Akademiks chose to be a fan.

A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, and Baby Keem have all dropped projects this year. With that being said, Drake remains the person that the fans are waiting for these days. He has lost a lot over the past couple of years, and his supporters are hoping for a comeback worth celebrating.