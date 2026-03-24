DJ Akademiks Reveals Release Window For Drake's "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
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DJ Akademiks hopped on stream on Monday night and offered up his take on when Drake's "ICEMAN" will hit the masses.

Drake's ICEMAN album is easily one of the most anticipated projects of 2026. The album was seemingly on track to be released at the end of 2025; however, it was subjected to some delays. According to sources like DJ Akademiks, Drizzy has re-recorded the album more than a couple of times.

It is clear that the artist wants to take his time with this one. Fans had been feeling as though his solo albums were getting stagnant. We are approaching three years since the last full-length Drake album, and the fans are getting a bit antsy.

With a name like ICEMAN, fans figured we would be seeing the new album by the wintertime. Now, we are officially in the Spring, and there is still no album in sight. However, according to DJ Akademiks, a recent conversation with Drake has him feeling a new release timeline.

In the video below, Ak reveals that he believes the album is coming in 90 days. In simpler terms, within the next three months, we should have ICEMAN.

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Another ICEMAN Update

This is a bold prediction, especially with Drake playing coy about the album's release. Meanwhile, Ak supposedly asked Drake about Future, and whether or not the rumors are true about Future featuring on the album. Drizzy gave Ak a choice. He could either be an insider and get the scoop or be a fan and wait and see. In the end, Akademiks chose to be a fan.

A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, and Baby Keem have all dropped projects this year. With that being said, Drake remains the person that the fans are waiting for these days. He has lost a lot over the past couple of years, and his supporters are hoping for a comeback worth celebrating.

In many respects, ICEMAN promises to be the biggest album of Drake's career. Whether or not he delivers is something that cannot be guaranteed. That said, he doesn't really have a choice.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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