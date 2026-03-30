While it may not seem like it, Drake seems to be just as eager as his fans are for ICEMAN to drop. Last night, during the broadcast of the 55th Juno Awards, he shared a relieving update on the album's progress. But before sharing that nugget of information, he congratulated a longtime friend first.

As caught by Kurrco, The Boy recorded a video of himself reading his speech he wrote that honored Nelly Furtado. The pop star, after decades of hits and other indelible marks on the industry, was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the award show.

After singing about how his love for her is "real" and "true," he concluded his speech by congratulating the "Say It Right" hitmaker on her "overdue" hall-of-fame status while adding that ICEMAN is "coming soon."

Furtado, was incredibly gracious during her time onstage, showing love to her country in the process. "I’m a product of the Canadian dream. I live and work here, I totally believe in Canada." She also thanked artists Black artists like Drake, for taking the time to collaborate with her, especially during her career's inception.

"They embraced me so much early in my career," Furtado added.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

While this moment was all about the singer, hip-hop fans couldn't help but focus more on Drizzy's update. Overall, there's a growing sense of worry and frustration as the album's release date remains a secret.

One fan in the comments section is starting to think that ICEMAN is nothing more than a concept. "The more he talks about iceman, the more I think it’s a concept and not an album. And that’s actually worse because now I’m expecting it to be just more than music, so if he’s doing all this over some songs I’m already disappointed lowkey."

Others are just begging for a concrete timeline. "Drake really turned Nelly’s Hall of Fame moment into an ICEMAN teaser [laughing emoji fire emoji]. Long overdue for her, and the album too at this point. Drop the date already bro, [snowflake emoji]."

DJ Akademiks did try to quell the anxiousness late last week, predicting that within the next "90 days" that it will drop. Hopefully, it doesn't take the full three months to come out, but it seems like Drake has felt he's really needed to take extra time to make sure everything's right.