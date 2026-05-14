What Time Is Drake Releasing "ICEMAN"?

With Drake's "ICEMAN" coming out on Friday, fans have burning questions about when exactly the album is coming out.

For now, it should be noted that Drake has not confirmed the release time. Instead, we are simply going off some of the context provided. If anything changes, we will be sure to keep you informed.

This time around, it feels as though Drizzy is ready to get this album up on time. Overall, this is great news for Drake fans who were planning on staying up past midnight to get in a listening session.

According to a text that Drake sent Dr. Calvin Jung, the album has been submitted. If that is truly the case, then the project should be ready for a midnight release. In the past, Drake would make the album available at 6 AM EST; however, his albums weren't submitted yet because he was waiting on a feature or a mix.

Tonight, at 9:45 PM EST, Drake will be releasing ICEMAN Episode 4 . This is set to be his biggest episode yet, and we imagine it will answer some of our burning questions. That said, some fans are still very much curious about when exactly the album will be hitting streaming services.

ICEMAN is just less than 24 hours away, and Drake still hasn't given us much information on the album. Overall, there is no tracklist, no album cover, no album length, and no features list. However, the hype could not be more palpable.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!