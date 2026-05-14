What Time Is Drake Releasing "ICEMAN"?

ICEMAN is just less than 24 hours away, and Drake still hasn't given us much information on the album. Overall, there is no tracklist, no album cover, no album length, and no features list. However, the hype could not be more palpable.
Last night, three songs leaked, including "1 AM In Albany," which features some cutthroat bars. People like Kendrick Lamar, LeBron James, Joe Budden, and even Dr. Dre all received shots on the song. Whether or not this track ends up on ICEMAN is something that still remains to be seen.
Tonight, at 9:45 PM EST, Drake will be releasing ICEMAN Episode 4. This is set to be his biggest episode yet, and we imagine it will answer some of our burning questions. That said, some fans are still very much curious about when exactly the album will be hitting streaming services.
When Does ICEMAN Drop?
According to a text that Drake sent Dr. Calvin Jung, the album has been submitted. If that is truly the case, then the project should be ready for a midnight release. In the past, Drake would make the album available at 6 AM EST; however, his albums weren't submitted yet because he was waiting on a feature or a mix.
This time around, it feels as though Drizzy is ready to get this album up on time. Overall, this is great news for Drake fans who were planning on staying up past midnight to get in a listening session.
For now, it should be noted that Drake has not confirmed the release time. Instead, we are simply going off some of the context provided. If anything changes, we will be sure to keep you informed.