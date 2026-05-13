How To Watch Drake's "ICEMAN" Episode 4

BY Alexander Cole
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Drake is going to be dropping "ICEMAN" Episode 4 on Thursday, and the fans are excited to know how this is going to go down.

Drake is officially dropping his new album, ICEMAN, on May 15. Overall, this is going to be one of the biggest releases of the entire year, and there is no denying that fans are excited about it.

Heading into this album, the Canadian megastar is looking to keep the hype alive with ICEMAN Episode 4. This is an episode that fans have been waiting months for, and it promises to be the most elaborate episode yet. Some believe it could even be a live stream that leads into the album's eventual midnight release.

Whatever the case may be, the hype is palpable, and everything Drake does is currently being scrutinized. With ICEMAN Episode 4 on the horizon, we are answering some burning questions about the release.

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What Time Is ICEMAN Episode 4 Dropping?

Unfortunately, Drake has not offered up specific information about when this new episode is going to be released. All we know is that it will drop sometime on Thursday, May 14. It could drop in the morning, although, given the pattern from previous drops, we expect this to arrive in the evening.

As we noted, there is a feeling that this is either a visual album or perhaps just a live stream that leads into the album's arrival on DSPs. No matter what, it is a given that the fans will be tuning in.

How To Watch

Just like the other ICEMAN episodes, you can expect Episode 4 to arrive on YouTube. There is typically a lengthy countdown, which then leads into a pre-recorded taping.

Streamers on platforms such as Kick and Twitch will certainly be live, reacting to the episode as well. For instance, we imagine DJ Akademiks, PlaqueBoyMax, and Shawn Cee will all be ready to react to ICEMAN with their fans.

It is going to be an interesting couple of days, and with little information to go off of, it's clear that Drake is keeping everyone on their toes.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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