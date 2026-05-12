Comedian Shane Gillis To Star In Drake's Upcoming Music Video

Drake's ICEMAN is officially set to arrive on May 15, and there is no denying that this album is going to garner some strong reactions. Overall, the artist has been working on the album for quite some time, and he has been looking to plan things out.

If you have been paying attention, you would know that the Canadian megastar has been in Toronto, working on a new music video. In fact, there is a sense that this could end up being the visual for ICEMAN Episode 4.

Some of the speculation points to Lil Baby being part of the rollout. There was a report out of Toronto that Lil Baby was in the video. However, those reports have been contested by insiders.

Now, another name is being thrown onto the list of potential ICEMAN cameos. That person is none other than comedian Shane Gillis. This news comes from comedians Joe List and Mark Normand on their show, Tuesdays with Stories!

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Shane Gillis x Drake

Normand and List claim that Gillis has been a busy guy, noting that he was recently in Toronto shooting a video with Drake. With that in mind, it seems pretty clear what is being implied here. Whether or not Gillis makes the final cut still remains to be seen. Furthermore, it is unknown whether or not he would be in a random music video or ICEMAN Episode 4.

Either way, the hype for the album is palpable. There is still a lot that has yet to be determined when it comes to the project, and fans are excited to finally figure some things out.