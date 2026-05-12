Comedian Shane Gillis To Star In Drake's Upcoming Music Video

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers
Oct 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Comedian and actor Shane Gillis looks on during the second quarter of a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
With Drake set to drop "ICEMAN" in a few days, it has been revealed that comedian Shane Gillis will be in an upcoming music video.

Drake's ICEMAN is officially set to arrive on May 15, and there is no denying that this album is going to garner some strong reactions. Overall, the artist has been working on the album for quite some time, and he has been looking to plan things out.

If you have been paying attention, you would know that the Canadian megastar has been in Toronto, working on a new music video. In fact, there is a sense that this could end up being the visual for ICEMAN Episode 4.

Some of the speculation points to Lil Baby being part of the rollout. There was a report out of Toronto that Lil Baby was in the video. However, those reports have been contested by insiders.

Now, another name is being thrown onto the list of potential ICEMAN cameos. That person is none other than comedian Shane Gillis. This news comes from comedians Joe List and Mark Normand on their show, Tuesdays with Stories!

Read More: Kodak Black Keeps Circling The Same Cycle Of Controversy

Shane Gillis x Drake

Normand and List claim that Gillis has been a busy guy, noting that he was recently in Toronto shooting a video with Drake. With that in mind, it seems pretty clear what is being implied here. Whether or not Gillis makes the final cut still remains to be seen. Furthermore, it is unknown whether or not he would be in a random music video or ICEMAN Episode 4.

Either way, the hype for the album is palpable. There is still a lot that has yet to be determined when it comes to the project, and fans are excited to finally figure some things out.

For instance, we still do not know the album art, the tracklist, or the features. Presumably, we will get that information in due time.

Read More: French Montana's Confidence Finally Paid Off During "Verzuz"

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Latto Addresses Drake Ghostwriting Allegations New Song Music Latto Addresses Drake Ghostwriting Allegations On New Song
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Music Drake Is Reportedly Taking "Direct Shots" At A$AP Rocky & DJ Khaled On "ICEMAN"
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Music Drake Spotted Recording New Music Video For "ICEMAN"
Comments 0