Drake Spotted Recording New Music Video For "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
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Drake is currently working on his new album "ICEMAN," and it appears as though a music video is currently in the works.

Drake has fans curious about his next move. It has been months since the last ICEMAN episode, and it appears as though he has re-recorded his album a couple of times. Fans are dying for new information, and whenever there is a leak, you can be sure that the internet jumps on it.

On Monday night, there were some chaotic stories in the news. For instance, it was reported that Offset had been shot in Florida. Meanwhile, there were other reports indicating Lil Tjay's alleged involvement.

However, Drake seemed to be on a completely different planet. According to DJ Akademiks, a new video taken at the Toronto city hall suggests Drizzy was working on a brand-new music video. Of course, this video is for his upcoming ICEMAN album.

While we don't get to see much in this social media clip, there is no denying that Drake is hard at work. If a music video is being worked on, then one can assume the album is on the horizon.

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When Is Drake Releasing ICEMAN?

For now, ICEMAN does not have a release date. Last year, it seemed as though the album would come at the end of 2025. Instead, the album was delayed until 2026, with fans assuming we would get the album by the end of winter. Now, we are in April, and the album is yet to arrive.

Last week, there was a report from Chris Blake suggesting that Drake will only release his album if he settles his dispute with UMG. If that is the case, then ICEMAN could very well be delayed for months on end. Hopefully, Blake was misinformed about the situation.

The start of 2026 was strong with albums from A$AP Rocky and J. Cole. The year's momentum has largely been halted, and some believe the ICEMAN delays are a big reason for that. Whether or not Drake ends up delivering an album soon, is something that very much remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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