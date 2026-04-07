Drake Spotted Recording New Music Video For "ICEMAN"

Drake has fans curious about his next move. It has been months since the last ICEMAN episode, and it appears as though he has re-recorded his album a couple of times. Fans are dying for new information, and whenever there is a leak, you can be sure that the internet jumps on it.

However, Drake seemed to be on a completely different planet. According to DJ Akademiks, a new video taken at the Toronto city hall suggests Drizzy was working on a brand-new music video. Of course, this video is for his upcoming ICEMAN album.

While we don't get to see much in this social media clip, there is no denying that Drake is hard at work. If a music video is being worked on, then one can assume the album is on the horizon.

Read More: Verzuz Matchups We Want To See In 2026

When Is Drake Releasing ICEMAN?

For now, ICEMAN does not have a release date. Last year, it seemed as though the album would come at the end of 2025. Instead, the album was delayed until 2026, with fans assuming we would get the album by the end of winter. Now, we are in April, and the album is yet to arrive.

Last week, there was a report from Chris Blake suggesting that Drake will only release his album if he settles his dispute with UMG. If that is the case, then ICEMAN could very well be delayed for months on end. Hopefully, Blake was misinformed about the situation.