Lil Tjay's Attorney Speaks Out Amid Reports That He Was Involved In Shooting That Injured Offset

BY Alexander Cole
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Rolling Loud Europe 2024 - Day 2
VIENNA, AUSTRIA - JULY 6: Lil Tjay performs at day 2 of Rolling Loud Europe 2024 at Magna Racino on July 6, 2024 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Mario Skraban/Getty Images)
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Last night, DJ Akademiks reported that Lil Tjay was in custody following a shooting that injured Offset in Hollywood, Florida.

Conflicting reports were circulating last night following a shooting in Hollywood, Florida that injured former Migos rapper, Offset. This took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear; however, we do know that Offset is "fine" and is recovering at the hospital.

Soon after the news broke, DJ Akademiks went live on Kick, where he offered up some updates on the situation. It was here that he claimed to have sources with direct knowledge of the situation. He claims Lil Tjay was shot as well, although his condition was unknown.

About an hour later, Akademiks retracted his report. Instead, he claimed that Tjay was allegedly involved in the shooting and that he was in custody for it. This made for some harrowing headlines, with many fans jumping to conclusions.

On Tuesday morning, Tjay's attorney Dawn M. Florio made a statement, clarifying that her client is not facing any charges and was not shot either. She claims that these "rumors" are baseless. Ultimately, she is calling into question the validity of Akademiks' reporting.

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Dawn M. Florio Releases A Statement

“We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” Florio wrote. “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”

This is still an ongoing situation, and this statement has left us with more questions than answers. At this time, neither Offset nor Tjay has spoken out about these reports. On Tuesday, we expect to receive more details about what really happened, and who exactly was involved.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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