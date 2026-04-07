Lil Tjay's Attorney Speaks Out Amid Reports That He Was Involved In Shooting That Injured Offset

Conflicting reports were circulating last night following a shooting in Hollywood, Florida that injured former Migos rapper, Offset. This took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear; however, we do know that Offset is "fine" and is recovering at the hospital.

Soon after the news broke, DJ Akademiks went live on Kick, where he offered up some updates on the situation. It was here that he claimed to have sources with direct knowledge of the situation. He claims Lil Tjay was shot as well, although his condition was unknown.

About an hour later, Akademiks retracted his report. Instead, he claimed that Tjay was allegedly involved in the shooting and that he was in custody for it. This made for some harrowing headlines, with many fans jumping to conclusions.

On Tuesday morning, Tjay's attorney Dawn M. Florio made a statement, clarifying that her client is not facing any charges and was not shot either. She claims that these "rumors" are baseless. Ultimately, she is calling into question the validity of Akademiks' reporting.

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Dawn M. Florio Releases A Statement

“We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” Florio wrote. “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”

This is still an ongoing situation, and this statement has left us with more questions than answers. At this time, neither Offset nor Tjay has spoken out about these reports. On Tuesday, we expect to receive more details about what really happened, and who exactly was involved.