DJ Akademiks Alleges Lil Tjay Was Shot Alongside Offset, Video Of Aftermath Surfaces Online

BY Alexander Cole
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2024 Rolling Loud Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: American rapper and singer-songwriter Lil Tjay performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
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After new surfaced of Offset being shot in Florida, DJ Akademiks made the claim that Lil Tjay was also shot during the incident.

Some very disturbing news came out of Hollywood, Florida tonight as it was revealed that Offset was shot at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. According to a representative for the artist, he is "fine" and is being monitored at the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery at this juncture.

However, according to DJ Akademiks, the story goes much deeper than just Offset. Although TMZ has not reported this angle, Akademiks claims that Lil Tjay was shot in the same incident. At this time, there are no details about Tjay and his condition. There is currently confusion over how he has become part of the story as well.

Akademiks is currently live on Kick, and he is preparing to explain exactly what is going on with this breaking story. At the same time, Akademiks also released some footage that showcases the aftermath of the shooting. As you can see, it was a truly worrisome scene.

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Offset & Lil Tjay Reportedly Shot in Florida

As for the Seminole County Police, they have released a statement on the situation, which suggests there is only one victim here. This has led to more confusion with Akademiks' report.

"We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood." The rep explained. "Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal."

This is a horrible story on all fronts, and we are wishing for the best. As for the Lil Tjay piece of the situation, we will wait for more details. Hopefully, those will be available shortly, and Akademiks can offer some clarity on what he knows so far.

UPDATE: Akademiks claims he has a direct source to the situation, who can confirm that Lil Tjay was shot. However, his condition remains unknown.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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