DJ Akademiks Alleges Lil Tjay Was Shot Alongside Offset, Video Of Aftermath Surfaces Online

Some very disturbing news came out of Hollywood, Florida tonight as it was revealed that Offset was shot at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. According to a representative for the artist, he is "fine" and is being monitored at the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery at this juncture.

However, according to DJ Akademiks, the story goes much deeper than just Offset. Although TMZ has not reported this angle, Akademiks claims that Lil Tjay was shot in the same incident. At this time, there are no details about Tjay and his condition. There is currently confusion over how he has become part of the story as well.

Akademiks is currently live on Kick, and he is preparing to explain exactly what is going on with this breaking story. At the same time, Akademiks also released some footage that showcases the aftermath of the shooting. As you can see, it was a truly worrisome scene.

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Offset & Lil Tjay Reportedly Shot in Florida

As for the Seminole County Police, they have released a statement on the situation, which suggests there is only one victim here. This has led to more confusion with Akademiks' report.

"We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood." The rep explained. "Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal."

This is a horrible story on all fronts, and we are wishing for the best. As for the Lil Tjay piece of the situation, we will wait for more details. Hopefully, those will be available shortly, and Akademiks can offer some clarity on what he knows so far.