Offset Shot In Florida

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event
NORCROSS, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Rapper Offset attends the 4th Annual Toys 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity event on December 20, 2025 in Norcross, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Some harrowing news is coming out of Hollywood, Florida as it has been reported by TMZ that Offset was shot.

Offset was hanging around the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday. Unfortunately, things took a harrowing turn for the artist as he was shot and subsequently rushed to the hospital, according to TMZ.

The artist's spokesperson said that the artist "is currently at the hospital receiving medical care." They also said that Offset is "fine" and that he is going to be alright. "He is stable and being closely monitored," the representative added.

Despite Offset's current condition, there is no denying that this is a very disturbing story. You never want to hear about anyone going through this kind of situation. At this time, nothing is known about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. We do not know where Offset was shot or why he was shot.

However, the Seminole County Police have released an update on the situation.

Read More: Verzuz Matchups We Want To See In 2026

Offset Is At The Hospital

"We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood," they explained. "Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal."

Clearly, the response was a swift one. With that being said, there are still lots of questions being left unanswered. Over the coming hours, we imagine these details are going to become a whole lot clearer. Either way, our thoughts go out to Offset during this very difficult time.

Read More: Every Sneaker LeBron James Has Worn As A Laker Ranked From Worst To Best

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
TikTok In The Mix Relationships Offset Drops Thousands At Casino Amid Cardi B Reunion Rumors
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Relationships Cardi B & Offset Divorce Reports Leave Social Media Users Split
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
DJ Akademiks Offset Gambling Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Warns Offset’s Alleged Gambling Addiction Could Destroy His Career
Comments 0