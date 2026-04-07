Quavo Reacts To News Of Offset Being Shot In Florida

Tjay's condition is not known at this time. During Akademiks' stream, it was suggested that Tjay fled the scene, and that is why police representatives are unaware of what happened to him. Regardless, this is a very harrowing situation, and fans are still waiting for details. As for Offset, he is expected to live as his representative is saying he is "fine" and receiving care.

Offset and Lil Tjay have had issues with each other in the past. This has led to some speculation about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Their dispute was supposedly due to gambling, which has led to further speculation about the scene of the alleged crime.

Whatever the case may be, many are worried about the implications of this news. Quavo is speaking out in the midst of all this. After all, he lost Takeoff to gun violence a few years ago. While he and Offset have had their fair share of issues, this news sure is troubling.

Read More: Verzuz Matchups We Want To See In 2026

Quavo Delivers Prayers

In the Instagram story above, you can see that Quavo posted some prayer hands in the midst of the news. Clearly, Quavo is showcasing some prayers for Offset and everyone else who was involved.

Overall, this is certainly good to see, especially if you are a fan of Migos and are aware of the previous beef between these two. Ultimately, differences are being shoved to the side in Offset's time of need.

Overall, this is a developing story that we will continue to keep tabs on. In the coming hours, we should know a whole lot more about what's going on and who exactly is involved.