Quavo Reacts To News Of Offset Being Shot In Florida

BY Alexander Cole
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Young Thug &amp; Friends: A Benefit Concert - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 16: Quavo performs onstage during Young Thug &amp; Friends: A Benefit Concert at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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Quavo and Offset have had their issues in the past, but with tonight's news, the former is looking to show some love.

Offset is in the headlines tonight as it was reported by TMZ that the artist was shot at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. This incident occurred in Hollywood, Florida, and at this time, there are still a lot of details that are unknown. However, a report from DJ Akademiks suggests that Lil Tjay was also shot.

Tjay's condition is not known at this time. During Akademiks' stream, it was suggested that Tjay fled the scene, and that is why police representatives are unaware of what happened to him. Regardless, this is a very harrowing situation, and fans are still waiting for details. As for Offset, he is expected to live as his representative is saying he is "fine" and receiving care.

Offset and Lil Tjay have had issues with each other in the past. This has led to some speculation about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Their dispute was supposedly due to gambling, which has led to further speculation about the scene of the alleged crime.

Whatever the case may be, many are worried about the implications of this news. Quavo is speaking out in the midst of all this. After all, he lost Takeoff to gun violence a few years ago. While he and Offset have had their fair share of issues, this news sure is troubling.

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Quavo Delivers Prayers

In the Instagram story above, you can see that Quavo posted some prayer hands in the midst of the news. Clearly, Quavo is showcasing some prayers for Offset and everyone else who was involved.

Overall, this is certainly good to see, especially if you are a fan of Migos and are aware of the previous beef between these two. Ultimately, differences are being shoved to the side in Offset's time of need.

Overall, this is a developing story that we will continue to keep tabs on. In the coming hours, we should know a whole lot more about what's going on and who exactly is involved.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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