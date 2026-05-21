Drake and Lil Durk dissed 6ix9ine on "Laugh Now Cry Later," and the New York rapper believes it has to do with divine protection.

"That same year, Durk gets arrested for murder-for-hire ," 6ix9ine continued. "The name of their song in 2020 when they dissed me was 'Laugh Now Cry Later.'" He then referenced a bible verse about correcting people who try to humiliate you. "If you were facing murder-for-hire, and two of your best friends were cooperating, what would you be doing? Would you be happy?"

Although there were memes and jokes about Drake over the years, and 6ix9ine mentioned the whole "he got peed on" fiasco, Tekashi was surprised by how intense the backlash was. He also mentioned Kendrick Lamar 's Super Bowl halftime performance, where the Los Angeles hitmaker looked directly at the camera and said Drake's name before alleging Drizzy is a pedophile.

"I want to end with this," the rapper said. "I could be wrong, but I'm gonna say it. God has showed me that he's real. Someone I never in my life thought that the world would turn against him and f*ckin' clown him on a worldly level was Drake. I thought Drake was the most loved , he's Black, he's Jewish. The best combination in the world. For real. I never thought—Drake could literally do no wrong."

It's been a rough few years for Drake and Lil Durk , as public backlash and legal drama have circled them, and Tekashi 6ix9ine believes he knows why. The controversial rapper is accustomed to global criticism and certainly knows what it's like to face a federal investigation. In a recent chat with VladTV, 6ix9ine mentioned both of his foes, suggesting that it was some sort of divine plan for Drake and Durk to suffer because they dissed him on a track.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.