It's been a rough few years for Drake and Lil Durk, as public backlash and legal drama have circled them, and Tekashi 6ix9ine believes he knows why. The controversial rapper is accustomed to global criticism and certainly knows what it's like to face a federal investigation. In a recent chat with VladTV, 6ix9ine mentioned both of his foes, suggesting that it was some sort of divine plan for Drake and Durk to suffer because they dissed him on a track.
"I want to end with this," the rapper said. "I could be wrong, but I'm gonna say it. God has showed me that he's real. Someone I never in my life thought that the world would turn against him and f*ckin' clown him on a worldly level was Drake. I thought Drake was the most loved, he's Black, he's Jewish. The best combination in the world. For real. I never thought—Drake could literally do no wrong."
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6ix9ine Pulls Up A Bible Verse To Prove His Point
Although there were memes and jokes about Drake over the years, and 6ix9ine mentioned the whole "he got peed on" fiasco, Tekashi was surprised by how intense the backlash was. He also mentioned Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance, where the Los Angeles hitmaker looked directly at the camera and said Drake's name before alleging Drizzy is a pedophile.
"That same year, Durk gets arrested for murder-for-hire," 6ix9ine continued. "The name of their song in 2020 when they dissed me was 'Laugh Now Cry Later.'" He then referenced a bible verse about correcting people who try to humiliate you. "If you were facing murder-for-hire, and two of your best friends were cooperating, what would you be doing? Would you be happy?"
Lil Durk remains in jail without bond. He was arrested in October 2024 in connection with a murder-for-hire plot dating back to 2022. His trial is expected to begin sometime in August 2026.
Check out Tekashi 6ix9ine below.