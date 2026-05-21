6ix9ine Suggests God Is Punishing Drake & Lil Durk For Dissing Him

BY Erika Marie
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MiamiBash 2021
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)
Drake and Lil Durk dissed 6ix9ine on "Laugh Now Cry Later," and the New York rapper believes it has to do with divine protection.

It's been a rough few years for Drake and Lil Durk, as public backlash and legal drama have circled them, and Tekashi 6ix9ine believes he knows why. The controversial rapper is accustomed to global criticism and certainly knows what it's like to face a federal investigation. In a recent chat with VladTV, 6ix9ine mentioned both of his foes, suggesting that it was some sort of divine plan for Drake and Durk to suffer because they dissed him on a track.

"I want to end with this," the rapper said. "I could be wrong, but I'm gonna say it. God has showed me that he's real. Someone I never in my life thought that the world would turn against him and f*ckin' clown him on a worldly level was Drake. I thought Drake was the most loved, he's Black, he's Jewish. The best combination in the world. For real. I never thought—Drake could literally do no wrong."

Read More: 6ix9ine Argues That Drake's Background Exempts Him From Snitch Allegations

6ix9ine Pulls Up A Bible Verse To Prove His Point

Although there were memes and jokes about Drake over the years, and 6ix9ine mentioned the whole "he got peed on" fiasco, Tekashi was surprised by how intense the backlash was. He also mentioned Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance, where the Los Angeles hitmaker looked directly at the camera and said Drake's name before alleging Drizzy is a pedophile.

"That same year, Durk gets arrested for murder-for-hire," 6ix9ine continued. "The name of their song in 2020 when they dissed me was 'Laugh Now Cry Later.'" He then referenced a bible verse about correcting people who try to humiliate you. "If you were facing murder-for-hire, and two of your best friends were cooperating, what would you be doing? Would you be happy?"

Lil Durk remains in jail without bond. He was arrested in October 2024 in connection with a murder-for-hire plot dating back to 2022. His trial is expected to begin sometime in August 2026.

Check out Tekashi 6ix9ine below.

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
Recommended Content
USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Music Young Thug Begs God For Lil Durk’s Freedom
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong"
Made In America - Day 2 Music 6ix9ine Uses Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later" To Diss Lil Durk
Comments 1