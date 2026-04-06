6ix9ine Uses Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later" To Diss Lil Durk

6ix9ine called out Lil Durk while livestreaming with N3on and Adin Ross following his release from prison, last week. In doing so, he brought up Durk's own legal trouble and referenced Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later" to point out how the tables have turned in recent years.

"I've learned that everybody who has talked sh*t about me has an opinion until they're in your situation," 6ix9ine says. "Pooh Shiesty is now in a situation, Gucci Mane is now in a situation, Lil Durk is now in a situation."

From there, he brings up Durk's contribution to Drake's “Laugh Now Cry Later.” "Who is laughing now and crying later?" he asks. "You see how the same thing they threw at me?" On the song, Durk raps: "Can you not play that lil' boy in the club? 'Cause we do not listen to rats."

Lil Durk's Murder-For-Hire Case

Lil Durk has been behind bars since his arrest in 2024, when authorities charged him with murder-for-hire. They alleged that he orchestrated the attempted murder of Quando Rondo two years prior. He has pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this month, Durk discussed how being in jail has impacted his mental health in a post on social media. "I just wanna give y'all an update on my mental, my mind state. I've just been reading and getting into these books, just working on my patience," he said. He further cited Elaine Brown, Fred Hampton, and the works of other "revolutionaries who been through something and stand for something that a lot of people don't know of or forgot about."

He continued: "It's just been sitting on my heart lately to just save this generation, save these kids. They don't deserve it. I'm just tired of being a pawn for the culture. Just entertaining it and being ignorant. I wanna change the world around to being positive... For these kids, we gotta be their heroes. They gotta look up to us in a positive way. A lot of people ain't gonna like it. If you can't make money off of it, they ain't gonna like it."