Lil Durk Provides An Update On His Mental State Behind Bars

BY Cole Blake
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MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk attends a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Lil Durk has been residing behind bars since authorities arrested him on murder-for-hire charges back in 2024.

Lil Durk spoke about his mental health and how he's been keeping busy while behind bars in a new message on social media. In doing so, he explained that he's been trying to become more patient and is focused on reading.

"I just wanna give y'all an update on my mental, my mind state. I've just been reading and getting into these books, just working on my patience," he said. From there, he cited Elaine Brown, Fred Hampton, and the works of other "revolutionaries who been through something and stand for something that a lot of people don't know of or forgot about."

He continued: "It's just been sitting on my heart lately to just save this generation, save these kids. They don't deserve it. I'm just tired of being a pawn for the culture. Just entertaining it and being ignorant. I wanna change the world around to being positive... For these kids, we gotta be their heroes. They gotta look up to us in a positive way. A lot of people ain't gonna like it. If you can't make money off of it, they ain't gonna like it."

Read More: Lil Durk Sends Heartfelt Birthday Message To India Royale From Behind Bars

Lil Durk's Murder-For-Hire Trial

Lil Durk has been behind bars since authorities arrested him in 2024, charging him with conspiracy, murder-for-hire, and firearm use in a violent crime. They alleged that he orchestrated the attempted murder of Quando Rondo two years prior. He has already pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence. His trial is scheduled to begin on August 25, 2026.

This isn't the first time Durk has spoken about his mental state while in jail. In January, he opened up about losing touch with his friends while behind bars. "Crazy how you gotta wait until it's dark out to see who really with you," he wrote over a black screen on his Instagram Story.

Read More: Lil Durk Finally Gets His Wish As Murder-For-Hire Case Takes A Turn

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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