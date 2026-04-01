Lil Durk Provides An Update On His Mental State Behind Bars

Lil Durk spoke about his mental health and how he's been keeping busy while behind bars in a new message on social media. In doing so, he explained that he's been trying to become more patient and is focused on reading.

"I just wanna give y'all an update on my mental, my mind state. I've just been reading and getting into these books, just working on my patience," he said. From there, he cited Elaine Brown, Fred Hampton, and the works of other "revolutionaries who been through something and stand for something that a lot of people don't know of or forgot about."

He continued: "It's just been sitting on my heart lately to just save this generation, save these kids. They don't deserve it. I'm just tired of being a pawn for the culture. Just entertaining it and being ignorant. I wanna change the world around to being positive... For these kids, we gotta be their heroes. They gotta look up to us in a positive way. A lot of people ain't gonna like it. If you can't make money off of it, they ain't gonna like it."

Read More: Lil Durk Sends Heartfelt Birthday Message To India Royale From Behind Bars

Lil Durk's Murder-For-Hire Trial

Lil Durk has been behind bars since authorities arrested him in 2024, charging him with conspiracy, murder-for-hire, and firearm use in a violent crime. They alleged that he orchestrated the attempted murder of Quando Rondo two years prior. He has already pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence. His trial is scheduled to begin on August 25, 2026.